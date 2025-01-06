Ireland v England, Six Nations 2025: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

George Furbank scoring a try in England’s win over Ireland in last year’s Six Nations - Getty Images/David Rogers

England begin the 2025 Six Nations with a trip to championship holders Ireland in what promises to be an extremely difficult opening game for Steve Borthwick’s team.

England made heavy weather of beating Italy and Wales in last year’s tournament, but a 23-22 victory over Ireland at Twickenham was the highlight of their campaign and denied the Irish a Grand Slam.

This year’s Six Nations is especially intriguing because it promises to shape selection for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia later this year, led by Andy Farrell as head coach.

When is Ireland v England?

Ireland host England on Saturday February 1. The match will kick-off 4.45pm GMT.

It is the third game of the opening Six Nations weekend, following France v Wales and Scotland v Italy.

Where is England v Wales taking place?

At the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Though a vociferous atmosphere is typically expected for a home fixture against England, a lack of noise at the 51,700-capacity stadium has been a talking point. Sky-high ticket prices and Ireland’s dominance over opponents are potential reasons for the subdued atmosphere. One thing we can be sure of is the home fans belting out The Cranberries’ hit Zombie as well as Fields of Athenry.

Ireland’s fans will create a sea of green when England visit the Aviva Stadium - Getty Images/David Ramos

How to watch Ireland v England on TV?

It will be on ITV1. The BBC and ITV will once again share coverage in the UK.

Who is the referee?

The match will be officiated by New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe. He has plenty of Test experience and will notch up his 50th game during this year’s Six Nations.

What is the team news?

England and Ireland are yet to announce their Six Nations squads, with Borthwick expected to do so on Tuesday January 14.

Between now and then, some England hopefuls have a chance to impress. Can Tom Willis maintain his formidable form? Will Alex Lozowski continue to push for a spot in the England midfield? Is Fin Smith the man to steer England from fly-half? Should he and Alex Mitchell steer Northampton Saints to victory at Stade Français, that would do them no harm of reprising their partnership at international level. Might a back-row bolter such as Tom Pearson or Henry Pollock tear into the reckoning?

Could Tom Willis grab England’s No 8 jersey for the Six Nations? - PA/Adam Davy

When did Ireland and England last win the Six Nations?

Ireland last won the Six Nations in 2024, with England last claiming the title in 2020.

Ireland’s last Grand Slam was in 2023 and England’s was in 2016.

Ireland’s last Triple Crown was in 2023. England’s was in 2020.

What was the score last year?

Last year’s Six Nations saw England defeat Ireland 23-22 at Twickenham. They will have to wait until the second round of matches to play their first Six Nations game at the renamed Allianz Stadium. Some England fans will not be using the new name.

What are the latest odds?