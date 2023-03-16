Ireland v England, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

England's hooker Jamie George (R) attends the captain's run at the Twickenham Stadium, in London, on March 10, 2023, ahead of the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between England and France - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

England face a Grand Slam, championship-chasing and unbeaten Ireland in Dublin in the final round of the 2023 Six Nations.

The two sides come into the match with contrasting records. Steve Borthwick's men suffered a record home defeat to France at Twickenham on Saturday whilst Ireland continued to impress in seeing off Scotland at Murrayfield.

When and where is Ireland v England?

Ireland face England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday March 18. The match kicks off at 5pm GMT.

The other fixtures that weekend (all on Saturday) are Scotland vs Italy at 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield and France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France.

What TV channel is England v France on?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 12 noon. The radio coverage is on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Who is the referee?

South African Jaco Peyper will take charge of this game. The full team of officials is below:

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

What is the latest team news?

England

By Ben Coles

Manu Tuilagi, who has completed his suspension for a dangerous tackle in a Premiership game in February, could be the latest addition to England's revolving door of a midfield, with Ollie Lawrence ruled out through a hamstring injury.

England captain Owen Farrell is also primed for a return to England's starting XV, as Borthwick confirmed a 36-man training squad for the match.

All of the fit matchday squad against France have been retained. The injury to Lawrence, England's player of the match in the win over Italy, creates further selection chaos for Borthwick and will lead to another reshuffle of England's problematic midfield, after Marcus Smith, Lawrence and Henry Slade started against France.

Further changes to the England squad include the return of winger Ollie Hassell-Collins, who started against Wales and Italy before picking up a knee injury but has since played two matches for London Irish.

Other call-ups include the Sale second-row Jonny Hill, a regular under Eddie Jones who has not been capped since Borthwick took charge, along with Leicester centre Guy Porter and Harlequins tighthead prop Will Collier.

Leicester prop Joe Heyes and Exeter No 8 Sam Simmonds, regular squad call-ups who have not played in this Six Nations, have been left out.

England training squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Will Collier (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker(Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish), Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers) Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Ireland

Andy Farrell's men may have overcome Scotland, but it came at a cost, with several players picking up injuries in the 22-7 victory.

Garry Ringrose suffered a blow to the head late in the game and was taken off on a medical cart. It came after Caelan Doris went off after 13 minutes.

Dan Sheehan then went off with a shoulder injury, and even his replacement Ronan Kelleher succumbed to a similar injury. Lock Iain Henderson left the field with a wrist injury.

Farrell said that he hopes to have Doris, as well as Sheehan available for selection for Saturday's game. Henderson, though, has his wrist in a case so will almost certainly miss the game.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

The 2022 fixture took place at Twickenham, with Ireland emerging 32-15 victors, earning them a bonus point. England fought hard after going down to 14 men early on, but ultimately came up short in another disappointing campaign.

Four tries came from Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham as Ireland maintained kept championship hopes alive.

England failed to score a try but did rack up five penalties, all scored by Marcus Smith, scoring five from a possible six.

The Six Nations 2023 table – as it stands

Best of the latest odds

Ireland: 1/8

Draw: 50/1

England: 15/2

Odds correct as of March 14

What is our prediction

The weather forecast is grim for Ireland’s Grand Slam attempt. That will not bother them too much. A strong start and England will be fragile.

Ireland 27 England 13