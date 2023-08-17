Ireland v England, Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-up: When is it and how to watch on TV

England beat Wales on Saturday but were less than impressive at Twickenham - Getty Images/Dan Mullin

Preparations for the Rugby World Cup are under way, and this clash will provide England with their biggest summer test to date, following a win and defeat in two warm-up matches against Wales.

Last time these two sides met, Andy Farrell’s men lived up to their No 1 World ranking to secure a 26-19 victory in Dublin along with their first Six Nations Grand Slam.

Borthwick has already selected his 33-man squad to travel to France but this fixture will give the England coach a chance to finalise his starting XV.

When is it?

England face Ireland, in the third of their four World Cup warm-up matches, on Aug 19 at 5.30pm (BST).

Where is the match being played?

Ireland will host England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. The national stadium has become something of a fortress in recent times, and Andy Farrell’s men have not lost a game at home in more than two years.

What other warm-up matches are England playing?

Wales 20 England 9, Principality Stadium

England 19 Wales 17, Twickenham Stadium

England v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, Aug 19, 5.30pm

England v Fiji, Twickenham, Saturday, Aug 26, 3.15pm

How to watch on TV

England’s World Cup warm-up fixtures are being exclusively broadcast in the UK on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

What are the latest odds?

Ireland 1/12

England 6/1

Draw 20/1

The squads

England squad

Anthony Watson is set to return to England’s starting back three against Ireland.

Kevin Sinfield confirmed that Ollie Chessum and Jack Walker were in contention to feature in Dublin. In further boosts for England, David Ribbans is ready to play after a failed head injury assessment in Cardiff, while Manu Tuilagi has taken a part in full training this week. Tom Curry, though, remains sidelined by an ankle injury.

Story continues

Owen Farrell is theoretically free to play after a disciplinary panel overturned his red card for a high tackle on Taine Basham in the second warm-up match, against Wales last weekend.

England’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis. Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Alex Mitchell, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Ireland squad

Ireland have named the vast majority of the team that sealed the Six Nations Grand Slam against England in March.

Coach Andy Farrell gave a number of fringe players a chance in the so-so 33-17 victory over Italy last time out, but the only player starting on Saturday with fewer than 14 caps will be Cian Prendergast, who impressed off the bench against the Italians.

With captain Johnny Sexton serving the second of his three-match ban, Leinster teammate Ross Byrne takes his turn in the contest to be the primary backup at flyhalf.

Byrne had a torrid time in a disastrous 57-15 Irish defeat to England at the same pre-World Cup stage four years ago but has turned his international career around in the last nine months and was a more than able Six Nations deputy to Sexton.

Ireland’s bench is also loaded with experience, including wing Keith Earls who will become just the ninth Irish player to make it to 100 caps if he comes on. One of those centurions - Conor Murray - is also among the replacements.

Earls is one of the players fighting for a place on the plane after Farrell trimmed his squad to 38 players on Wednesday with the release of Caolin Blade, Calvin Nash, Jamie Osborne, Kieran Treadwell and perhaps unluckiest of all, Gavin Coombes.

The Ireland coach, who is still carrying four hookers and four flyhalves in the wider squad, will name his 33-man panel for the World Cup later this month.

Ireland team to play England

15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan (captain), 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements 16. Rob Herring, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Joe McCarthy, 20 Caelan Doris, 21. Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley. 23. Keith Earls.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.