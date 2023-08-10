Ireland v England, Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-up: When is it and how to watch on TV

England prepare for the World Cup with a training camp in Verona, Italy - RFU /Dan Mullan

Preparations for the Rugby World Cup are underway, with England taking part in a training camps at Penny Hill Park in Bagshot.

Steve Borthwick’s men will kick off their campaign against Argentina in Pool D on September 9. But ahead of the opening game, they will step preparations up a gear with four warm-up matches this august, the third of which is against Ireland.

The clash will provide England with their biggest test to date. Last time these two sides met, Andy Farrell’s men lived up to their world-number-one ranking to secure a 26-19 victory in Dublin along with their first Six Nations Grand Slam.

Borthwick has already selected his 33-man squad to travel to France but this fixture will give the England coach a chance to finalise his starting XV.

When is it?

England face Ireland, in the third of their four World Cup warm-up matches, on Aug 19 at 5.30pm (BST).

Where is the match being played?

Ireland will host England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. The national stadium has become something of a fortress in recent times, and Andy Farrell’s men have not lost a game at home in over two years.

What other warm-up matches are England playing?

England 9 v Wales 20, Principality Stadium

England v Wales, Twickenham, Saturday, Aug 12, 5.30pm

England v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, Aug 19, 5.30pm

England v Fiji, Twickenham, Saturday, Aug 26, 3.15pm

How to watch on TV

England’s World Cup warm-up fixtures will be exclusively broadcast in the UK on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

The squads

Ireland squad

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart was one of four uncapped players in Ireland’s 42-man training squad to prepare for the Rugby World Cup. Leinster duo Jamie Osborne and Ciaran Frawley were also included, along with Munster’s Calvin Nash.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is also in the squad despite not playing since the Six Nations with a groin injury.

Andy Farrell will announce a 33-player World Cup squad following his side’s four warm-up matches against Italy (5 August) and England (19 August) in Dublin, plus Samoa in France (26 August).

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

England squad

Henry Slade and No 8 Alex Dombrandt were left out of England’s squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

Slade has been an automatic pick in the midfield for much of the last six years, appearing in 30 of the last 37 tests since the 2019 World Cup, but has been overlooked for the 33-man squad.

Instead, he has lost out to Joe Marchant, who covers the wing as well as outside center and played his way into the squad after emerging from Saturday’s loss to Wales with his reputation enhanced.

The exclusion of Dombrandt means Billy Vunipola is the only specialist No. 8 heading to the tournament in France starting next month.

Dombrandt started every match in this year’s Six Nations but didn’t impress and had an unimpressive display in Cardiff on Saturday, too.

Vunipola was chosen despite not having played since April because of two knee operations. He missed the entire Six Nations after being left out by Borthwick because of his form.

Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl and Tom Curry cover No. 8 and are among versatile forwards that also include rookie pair Ollie Chessum and George Martin.

Other big names to miss out are wingers Jonny May and Joe Cokanasiga, who played in the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

England’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Latest news

Ireland will be counting their lucky stars after captain Johnny Sexton managed to avoid a six-match ban for swearing at match officials which would have ruled him out of the opening games of the World Cup.

Johnny Sexton's was handed a three-match ban for swearing at match officials - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

An independent disciplinary committee in July found his behaviour following the Champions Cup Final was “confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials, with Sexton “pointing his finger” and “shouting something to the effect: “It’s a disgrace you guys can’t get the big decisions right”, probably accompanied by expletives “most likely the f-word” at referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants, Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley.

The committee added: “[Sexton’s] conduct was obviously unsportsmanlike and brought the sport of rugby union into disrepute.”

Sexton would have been banned for six matches had it not been for what was described by the committee as “a good deal of genuine mitigation”, citing Sexton’s admission of misconduct, excellent disciplinary record, expression of remorse and character references, as well as his apology to Tony Spreadbury, EPCR’s head of match officials.

Instead, the Irish fly-half received a three game suspension, meaning he will miss the England game along with Ireland’s other two World Cup warm-up matches against Italy and Samoa.

Had there been no mitigation then Sexton would have also missed Ireland’s World Cup pool matches against Romania, Tonga and, crucially, South Africa.

The ruling has been widely criticised, with BBC commentator and former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies claiming the independent disciplinary committee “bottled” the decision.