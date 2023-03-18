Ireland v England live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and today

England will try to bounce back in Dublin (PA)

The final game of the 2023 Six Nations will see Ireland try to seal a grand slam on home turf for the first time in history. Only old rivals England stand in their way.

Ireland have claimed three grand slams in their long history but not one of them has ended in Dublin, which promises to make this St Patrick’s Day weekend all the more special for the men in green, providing they can see off an England team in crisis.

Ireland are the undisputed No 1 side in the world and have swept aside all-comers during the championship, while England have struggled to consistently improve the tailspin they found themselves in towards the end of the Eddie Jones era, under new coach Steve Borthwick.

Decent wins over Italy and Wales were immediately forgotten as they suffered a record home defeat to France at Twickenham last time out, being completely outclassed by the rampant Les Bleus and leaving them in no doubt where they stand in the pecking order just six months out from a World Cup. If they can bounce back to beat an unstoppable-looking Irish team at the Aviva Stadium, then it will go down as one of the all-time great Six Nations shocks.

Here’s all you need to know about the fixture.

When is Ireland v England and what TV channel is it on?

The match will kick-off at 5pm BST on Saturday 18 March. It will be shown on ITV 1 and streamed on ITVX.

What is the team news?

Ireland have made three changes to their starting squad as Robbie Henshaw makes his first start of the tournament with Garry Ringrose out with a head injury. Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to partner Johnny Sexton, who will break the all-time Six Nations points record the moment he scores points. He is level with Ronan O’Gara for the record at the moment with 557 points.

In the forwards, Ryan Baird comes in for Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier will win his 50th cap.

England recall Manu Tuilagi to the side and hand a first start to Henry Arundell on the left wing, while Anthony Watson lines up on the right. The front row remains the same, with vice-captain Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler at prop and Jamie George at hooker.

Story continues

Ireland v England line-ups

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

England: Freddie Steward; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.

Odds

Ireland - 1/9

Draw - 40-1

England - 13/2