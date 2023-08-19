Ireland v England live: Score and updates from Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Owen Farrell (right) at the Aviva Stadium - Getty Images/Paul Faith

05:09 PM BST

Andy Farrell slams ‘absolutely disgusting circus’ around his son

Ireland head coach, launched a furious defence of his son Owen Farrell on Thursday, slamming the “absolutely disgusting circus” surrounding the England captain’s ongoing disciplinary case following his red card against Wales.

Andy Farrell

05:04 PM BST

Just under 30 minutes to kick-off

A reminder that kick-off between Ireland and England in Dublin is at 5.30pm (BST)

The clash will be broadcast on Amazon Prime (UK). All of England’s World Cup warm-up fixtures are available in the UK exclusively through the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

04:57 PM BST

England are in the house

04:55 PM BST

Team news

Steve Borthwick has been forced to leave his regular captain out as Owen Farrell faces an appeal from World Rugby after his red card against Wales was rescinded.

Courtney Lawes steps up to captain the side at the Aviva Stadium with George Ford starting at fly-half in Farrell’s absence with Marcus Smith on the bench.

Ford makes his first start for England since 2021 after coming on as a replacement in the win over Wales and kicking the winning points.

England XV: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes (capt), Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola., Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly, Manu Tuliagi, Joe Marchant, Anthony Watson, Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Jeremy Loughman has been called up to the squad replacing Dave Kilcoyne who is resting with an injury. Back-rower Jack Conan could also feature after making progress on a foot injury.

Cian Prendergast has been handed his first Ireland start when Andy Farrell named a strong side for this evening’s clash in Dublin. He starts at number eights in a team that includes 11 of the starters that sealed the Grand Slam with victory over Steve Borthwick’s side.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan,Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan (capt) Peter O’ Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.

04:37 PM BST

How to watch the game on TV and online

04:32 PM BST

Good afternoon

Welcome to live coverage of England and Ireland’s pre-World Cup clash in Dublin.

When this game was originally scheduled, the organisers could barely have anticipated that so much would perceivably be riding on it.

England face something of a crossroads after two underwhelming displays against Wales as well as the media storm that has been created by Owen Farrell’s high tackle on Taine Basham at Twickenham last week.

Here are the five key talking points heading into the crunch clash at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Absent Farrell takes centre stage

Both teams are at close to full strength yet for all the stars on parade at the Aviva Stadium, the spotlight shines on a notable absentee. Owen Farrell was due to lead England in their penultimate fixture before facing Argentina in a pivotal Pool D fixture but instead Steve Borthwick’s captain and talisman is preparing for his second appearance before rugby’s judiciary in a week. The outcry at the decision to rescind his red card against Wales has seen World Rugby lodge an appeal, extending the controversy into a second week and disrupting England’s preparations both for Ireland and the World Cup.

England under siege

Borthwick knew he was leaping into the deep end when he took over a side that had lost its way under Eddie Jones, but even the resilient and thick skinned Cumbrian must be reeling from the controversy that has erupted around Farrell, who he claims is the victim of “personal attacks” on his character. On the field England have yet to provide any meaningful evidence of progress under Borthwick, who is fighting multiple fires including a disciplinary implosion against Wales with the World Cup starting in three weeks’ time.

Ford’s chance to shine

Into the fly-half breach steps George Ford, who makes his first Test start since 2021. The Sale ringmaster was outstanding as a replacement against Wales last Saturday and with Farrell likely to miss the start of the World Cup if the appeal succeeds, he has the opportunity to step out of his captain’s shadow and direct an attack that has yet to take shape under Borthwick. Assisting England’s smartest player is a well balanced centre partnership of Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant in what could be the first choice backline.

On the comeback trail

Ollie Chessum will make his long-awaited return from the serious ankle injury sustained during the Six Nations when he steps off the bench in Dublin. The 22-year-old Leicester second row was England’s breakout star of the Championship, bringing athleticism and energy to the engine room. With the World Cup fast approaching his return is well timed for England, although Tom Curry’s ongoing absence with his own ankle issue remains a concern.

Andy Farrell’s top dogs

Ireland will concede their place at the top of the world rankings to New Zealand if they lose to England and could fall as low as fourth should other results go against them, but the prospect of that happening is remote. Andy Farrell’s Six Nations champions have won the last three Tests against their rivals and are poised to make an impact at the World Cup, even if they are positioned on the savage side of the draw. Connacht back row Cian Prendergast is the latest talent to roll off the green production line with Farrell describing the full debutant as a “warrior”, while Keith Earls is poised to win his 100th cap off the bench.

