Ireland survive Argentina’s second-half fightback to take narrow victory

Ireland did not score any points in the second-half but took a narrow victory - PA/Brian Lawless

Ireland clung on at the death to hold off Argentina and bounce back from last week’s defeat by New Zealand, in a game packed with four yellow cards and which Ireland seemed in control of at half-time leading 22-9.

But the Six Nations champions’ discipline in the second half was a problem, as was the case last week against the All Blacks, losing the penalty count 13 to six as Argentina worked their way back into the game through the boot of Tomas Albornoz and an excellent try by Juan Cruz Mallía.

“When you are under pressure against quality teams you are bound to make a couple of errors but there are definitely some avoidable ones in there and they’re the ones we need to look at,” Caelan Doris, the Ireland captain, noted afterwards.

Ireland had not produced a scoreless second half since the 2019 Rugby World Cup but they were continually thwarted by Argentina at the breakdown in the second half, notably counter-rucked multiple times while also turning down easy shots at the posts. The precision we have become used to seeing from Ireland in recent years was not quite there.

A debut for Sam Prendergast off the bench, the highly-regarded Leinster prospect at fly-half, meant the pressure was on No 10 Jack Crowley to deliver after he was subbed off early against the All Blacks the week before. Crowley responded positively, scoring the opening try with a step inside as Ireland built on their early momentum.

Quick ruck ball was a theme of Ireland’s first half and Argentina were regularly left bamboozled by some of their passing, even when things did not quite go to plan. A dropped ball in midfield sat up perfectly for Garry Ringrose, brushing off Gonzalo Bertranou before breaking clear into Argentina’s 22, ahead of Ireland recycling and Tadhg Beirne passing inside to put Mack Hansen over.

That gave Ireland a 12-0 lead and their two tries had come while Matias Moroni was in the bin, the veteran centre receiving a yellow card for a high tackle on a ducking Crowley which correctly stayed at yellow. Ireland also had their own yellow card after Finlay Bealham was sin-binned for a croc roll.

Penalties from fly-half Albornoz kept Argentina in touch throughout the first half but Crowley was in charge, slotting a drop goal when one of Ireland’s attacks broke down. A smart-designed play off a line-out then led to the third try before the break, Robbie Henshaw sending James Lowe on a promising run before Ireland recycled and Joe McCarthy crashed over. A late defensive stand before the break meant that Ireland led 22-9 at half-time.

Mallía’s excellent solo try after half-time, stepping Hansen, gave the visitors hope as Ireland were punished for giving away more penalties, with McCarthy shown a yellow card after multiple infringements and Albornoz slotting another penalty to cut the gap to three points.

And it remained that tight until the death, with Argentina’s defence thwarting Ireland as the hosts’ penalty count rose.

Argentina threatened with late pick-and-gos but Ireland held firm to land a scrappy but important win.

10:36 PM GMT

That’s all from us

See you tomorrow for a busy day including England against South Africa.

10:32 PM GMT

Ireland coach Andy Farrell

Obviously very pleased to get the win but I mean wow, it must have been some Test match. The atmosphere was amazing and Argentina really came to the party there in the second half. We have a lot to do with why they came back into that game, so the overriding feeling is... glad we got the win. Last week we could have won ugly and didn’t. This week we did. We showed our intent straight from the beginning, two chargedowns in the first couple of minutes. We were going after the game. We played some good rugby against an aggressive, collision-winning side. They made the breakdown very hard work. I thought we should have been more out of sight in the first half. I think everyone knows the story of the game is the lack of discipline at crucial times, it was a little bit individual and is something we need to keep addressing. It’s a mixture of things. It’s not people being desperate or solely ill-disciplined, they are trying to do the right thing for the team and make a difference, and sometimes that tips over the edge. We just need to be a little bit more patient and trust what is going on.

10:23 PM GMT

Ireland captain Caelan Doris

It went right down to the wire there. Definitely happy with how we started, it was a good feeling through the warm-up and that carried over to the start. Felt we were in a pretty good position at half-time and then the quality of Argentina showed in the second half and it was back and forth. Our discipline was a factor again like last week, but we got the result which is the most pleasing thing off the back of last week. They’re different things [in terms of discipline], I was guilty of a few offsides. When are under pressure against quality teams you are bound to make a couple of errors but there are definitely some avoidable ones in there and they’re the ones we need to look at. A better performance [is the aim for the final two games]. Discipline needs to improve but continuing to grow as a group to get more out of ourselves. I think today was a step up from last week but we feel there is definitely more in us. A more complete performance is what we’re going to be looking for and we’re going to need it because the opposition is top quality.

10:13 PM GMT

Ireland’s discipline a big worry?

Ireland conceded 8 more penalties than New Zealand last week, 7 more than Argentina tonight https://t.co/yep4eBephr — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) November 15, 2024

10:12 PM GMT

Ireland’s Joe McCarthy

I just want to say a big thanks to all the crowd here. There’s been a bit of stick about the atmosphere in the Aviva but it was feckin amazing today. We’re really sorry we disappointed you last week and we just want to show how much it means to us. Really appreciate your support, it means the world to us, thank you. It was just the fight to stay in it. We came out of the blocks fine but we know how good Argentina are, they have beaten every southern hemisphere team they have played this year, so we knew they were going to be super tough and stay in it. The lads were unbelievable to dig in today. There’s a lot to work on from that, it wasn’t perfect but we’re happy to get a win. Fiji and Australia will be massive so we’ll definitely enjoy tonight and then crack into work on Monday.

10:07 PM GMT

Well, how about that

Argentina’s wait for a win in Ireland goes on. The way Los Pumas were building at the end made you think the win was in their hands. Oviedo brilliant, in a back row with Matera and Gonzalez which rivals any in the game.

But that’s a real confidence booster for Ireland after last week, their defence holding firm. Joe McCarthy is player of the match.

10:02 PM GMT

FULL-TIME: Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Word from the bunker is Gomez Kodela’s yellow card stays yellow.

Argentina in possession near halfway but they’re losing ground. Ireland counter-ruck hard but that’s amazing from Gonzalez, picking up and skipping through a gap.

Now Delguy surging into the 22! Clock in the red, last chance for the Pumas.

Argentina about 15 metres out, picking and going through their pack. High stakes stuff. You could drop goal for a draw but they want more, surely.

More shifts from the forwards, Oviedo has been excellent. But Argentina knock on! Ireland win!

09:59 PM GMT

78 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Ireland looking wide after the lineout, into Argentina’s 22. Ringrose down the short side, Argentina counter-ruck well and Ireland just about clean that up. Grondona with a good hit on Beirne, Ireland struggling a bit to keep momentum up.

Play slows right down, drop goal maybe? O’Mahony carrying to 10 metres out, then Van der Flier. Keenan takes a big clearout from Osborne, no room for Ireland out wide. Two minutes left.

Good counter-ruck again from Argentina and they win the penalty! Their defence in this half has been top draw.

09:56 PM GMT

75 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Argentina with a steady maul which is stopped on Ireland’s 10-metre line. Albornoz sends up a bomb which is dropped backwards by Mallia and turned over by Ireland, but, we’re coming back for a TMO intervention...

It’s a potential dangerous clearout by Gomez Kodela on Doris... it’s right to his head, very quick yellow card and bunker review for the replacement prop and Argentina will see this out with five minutes to go. Is that Argentina’s chance gone?

A big moment!



Francisco Gómez Kodela is yellow carded for a illegal clear out on Caelan Dorris 🟨#AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/3ZSfNMXdFq — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 15, 2024

09:53 PM GMT

Healy’s record-equalling moment

Cian Healy comes on for his 133rd cap to equal Brian O'Driscoll's record! 👏#AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/FbOYIXWWPH — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 15, 2024

09:52 PM GMT

73 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Albornoz calls a mark after a really good catch. So tight this, can Argentina make Ireland pay for failing to take the points.

Hansen put into a bit of room down the right after the lineout, now Osborne makes good ground through the middle... but it’s a turnover penalty from Carreras! Ireland fail to release and Argentina cling on.

09:49 PM GMT

70 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Piccardo, the replacement, is offside and Ireland are turning down the points and going for a tapped penalty. That’s a big roll of the dice.

They tap and set up a maul, the crowd love it, but now the maul is stopped. Gibson-Park dummies and is stopped, Argentina holding for now and slowing it down as Ireland hit 10 phases.

They counter-ruck well and then clear! Excellent defence and a bad choice from Ireland.

09:45 PM GMT

66 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Scrum penalty Ireland! Looked as though Argentina had the nudge, and Herring popped up, but Los Pumas penalised for not scrummaging straight (I think, bit of a shock).

Here comes Healy, replacing Porter to tie O’Driscoll’s all-time Ireland caps record.

09:42 PM GMT

66 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Good blitz defence from Clarkson to disrupt Argentina’s attack, shutting down Albornoz who pass goes to ground and is knocked on. Nice work by the tighthead.

Baird, who just arrived for Ireland off the bench, is having to go off for an HIA and is replaced by O’Mahony for cap number 109.

09:41 PM GMT

64 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Ireland look to have the nudge at the scrum but it’s a penalty Argentina, I think for angling against Porter. They clear out of their half to find touch.

09:39 PM GMT

62 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Gibson-Park sends up a teasing bomb towards the edge of the Ireland 22, but Henshaw can’t claim it and knocks on.

Here comes Prendergast, replacing Crowley. So much expectation on the 21-year-old’s shoulders.

09:38 PM GMT

60 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Ireland building before Lowe snatches a grubber kick and Carreras does well to clear. Good defensive reads by Argentina before that to not be caught out by Ireland’s pull-back passes

09:34 PM GMT

57 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Now it’s Albornoz feeling the pressure as Fields of Athenry rings out. Carreras is on but not for Albornoz, Isgro making way with Carreras going to full-back and Mallia onto the wing.

Scrappy from both sides as Cinti knocks on in a big tackle from Ringrose.

09:32 PM GMT

54 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Off the lineout Argentina work a drop goal opportunity for Albornoz, who has been deadly off the tee, but that’s a bad effort and he puts his hands to his head straight away. Wasn’t really under pressure.

Argentina have had 73 per cent possession in the last 10 minutes.

09:30 PM GMT

54 mins - Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Argentina mauling from a lineout, then sending up a box-kick which Hansen wins well. Cleared by Gibson-Park and Albornoz takes it while being taken early in the air by Crowley, whose timing was off. That takes Ireland to 10 penalties and it’s helping Argentina get back into the game as they set up a lineout in Ireland’s half.

09:29 PM GMT

PENALTY ALBORNOZ! Ireland 22-19 Argentina

Nails it, he’s been perfect so far. Ireland feeling the jitters as Hansen throws a pass into touch. Clarkson now on for a full debut, replacing Bealham.

09:26 PM GMT

50 mins - Ireland 22-16 Argentina

Another Argentina penalty coming and maybe that will be yellow given Ireland’s rising penalty count. Time is indeed off and it’s McCarthy who is shown a yellow card for offside. Ireland down to 14, Albornoz taking a shot.

09:25 PM GMT

48 mins - Ireland 22-16 Argentina

Ringrose now forces a cross-field kick out on the full. Argentina lineout on halfway, Ireland do turn it over before after a chip Lowe shoves a player off the ball and is punished. That will drive Andy Farrell mad. Argentina lineout in Ireland’s 22.

09:22 PM GMT

TRY MALLIA! Ireland 22-16 Argentina

Sensational try! What a step and score! Ireland look solid before a late ball by Albornoz sees Mallia slip a tackle by Ringrose to burst through, before stepping Hansen to finish. Excellent try by the Toulouse player. Albornoz converts, game on.

That is HUGE for Argentina! 🇦🇷



Juan Cruz Mallía breaks free to score!#AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/bX1EXzCaes — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 15, 2024

09:20 PM GMT

44 mins - Ireland 22-9 Argentina

Back-breaking lineout by Argentina who overthrow to the tail before Crowley clears long. Argentina having to start again from inside their own half.

09:18 PM GMT

42 mins - Ireland 22-9 Argentina

Better from Argentina, a few subtle offloads coming in before they move wide and Ireland are pinged at the ruck. Argentina kick to the corner.

09:17 PM GMT

Second half underway

Ireland notably keeping the ball off the park, testing Argentina’s set-piece and limiting the chances for Argentina to counter-attack. Work to do for Los Pumas.

08:59 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Ireland 22-9 Argentina

More pressure before Albornoz tries a shot to nothing, Argentina playing with an advantage after Beirne jumped across the lineout to disrupt the maul. There’s a warning for Ireland from the referee.

Argentina lining up a tap from five metres out... a mega tackle from Henshaw sends them backwards but that’s a great run from Oviedo to wrestle back momentum, five metres out now. Gonzalez knocks on trying to pick up! Ireland’s ball, they set and clear to touch. Argentina went for the try and came up short to close out a very busy half which has featured two yellow cards, three tries for Ireland a commanding effort from Crowley which has featured a drop goal.

08:58 PM GMT

39 mins - Ireland 22-9 Argentina

Forwards stopped, Argentina’s forwards try to get the pick-and-gos flowing again before they’re held up over the line. Another penalty, Argentina back to the corner...

08:55 PM GMT

37 mins - Ireland 22-9 Argentina

Back come Argentina through their pack, short carries, earning a penalty for offside and turning the heat up on Ireland. Albornoz turns down points and goes for the corner...

Absolutely love that old school repeated pick and go series from Argentina - Ireland looked like they couldn't handle something from a different era#IREvARG — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) November 15, 2024

08:53 PM GMT

35 mins - Ireland 22-9 Argentina

Rare field position from Argentina with a lineout from a penalty, but Cinti crashes up and loses control of the ball for Ireland to clear. Not the best effort mind you from Lowe, sliced into touch, so Argentina can attack.

08:50 PM GMT

TRY MCCARTHY! Ireland 22-9 Argentina

And Ireland pay for that short clearanace. A lineout to the tail, Henshaw crashing up before popping inside to Lowe, before Ireland recycle and McCarthy crashes over. Ireland opening up a big lead with Crowley’s conversion.

08:49 PM GMT

30 mins - Ireland 15-9 Argentina

Patient attack from Ireland, working through the phases, before Argentina pounce for an excellent turnover and clear through Bertranou. It’s not the longest clearance by any stretch but it does provide some relief.

08:46 PM GMT

28 mins - Ireland 15-9 Argentina

Excellent take by Keenan from the restart which gives Ireland front-foot ball to attack. A few phases later and Gibson-Park is played at the back of the ruck, penalty for Ireland. Crowley putting this in the corner.

08:45 PM GMT

PENALTY ALBORNOZ! Ireland 15-9 Argentina

He lands it, sharp start off the tee for Argentina’s No 10.

08:43 PM GMT

26 mins - Ireland 15-6 Argentina

Scrum free-kick for Ireland which they take quickly. A few phases before the hosts are pinged for obstruction, Kelleher overrunning McCarthy. Albronoz will take a shot from 40 metres out.

08:42 PM GMT

Ireland’s second try

The speed, the intensity!



Ireland are in total control at the moment and Mack Hansen scores the second!#AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/fjx7sS9XT2 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 15, 2024

08:41 PM GMT

24 mins - Ireland 15-6 Argentina

Argentina have barely been out of their half. Isgro with an excellent take under the high ball, before Gonzalez knocks on. Montoya is off in the blood bin, replaced by Ruiz, while Ireland have brought on Clarkson for his debut to scrum at tighthead with Bealham in the bin.

08:39 PM GMT

DROP GOAL CROWLEY! Ireland 15-6 Argentina

Well, Crowley’s making a statement. Ireland attacking well before they lose momentum, so Crowley slots over three points.

The yellow card for Bealham will remain yellow. That’s a surprise but deemed to not be a high degree of danger.

08:35 PM GMT

PENALTY ALBORNOZ! Ireland 12-6 Argentina

Argentina cut the gap to under a converted try with that second penalty. Game back on. Been a lively start for sure!

08:34 PM GMT

17 mins - Ireland 12-3 Argentina

Play stopped for a potential croc roll by Bealham on Scalvi.We saw one of those in the Scotland game which wasn’t really a croc roll and more Scott Cummings falling on a player, but that’s pretty clearcut for me. Yellow card for Bealham and I would guess that gets upgraded to red.

Feel for players done for croc-rolling jackallers that have been massively illegal in the first instance. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) November 15, 2024

08:29 PM GMT

15 mins - Ireland 12-3 Argentina

Good work from Ireland forcing a turnover after the restart, before they knock on and Argentina clear.

But, Ireland are picking Argentina up so easily with this quick ruck speed. Flung wide to Beirne who has a canter down the touchline and goes for the line... but I think that’s knocked on! Officials checking the grounding. The on-field call is try... yep, that’s knocked on. Dropout for Argentina.

08:26 PM GMT

PENALTY ALBORNOZ! Ireland 12-3 Argentina

Better from Argentina, who after a scrum attack well before earning a shot for Albornoz. The yellow card for Moroni will stay yellow. That’s the right call for me, Crowley was quite low.

08:20 PM GMT

TRY HANSEN! Ireland 12-0 Argentina

Sharp from Ireland, Henshaw with a nice fend and break into Ireland’s half. A pass goes loose but Ringrose scoops up and makes a great break into the 22. Recycled and Beirne passes back inside to put Hansen over! Rapid play from Ireland and Argentina’s defence can’t keep up. Crowley from the touchline can’t quite convert.

08:18 PM GMT

TRY CROWLEY! Ireland 7-0 Argentina

Good maul from Ireland with Kelleher breaking off the base and getting close, before Ireland recycle and Crowley from close range runs a sharp line to score. Crowley also converts. Big night for the No 10 with Prendergast in the wings.

08:15 PM GMT

3 mins - Ireland 0-0 Argentina

Ireland overplay in midfield, Ringrose’s loose pass, and Argentina sweep it up, kick on through Delguy for Moroni to score! Buttttt, think we’re coming back for that Crowley tackle.

Looking at the replay, Crowley is ducking to pick up Doris’s offload when Moroni catches him around head height. The try is going to be ruled out, but what punishment will it be? Crowley is definitely low, should be yellow?

Paul Williams the referee agrees, and the bunker will have a look at it as well. From an Argentina try all the way back into Argentina’s 22 for an Ireland penalty. Yellow card for Moroni.

08:13 PM GMT

2 mins - Ireland 0-0 Argentina

The kind of start Ireland hoped for, quick ruck ball, shifting Argentina around. Crowley takes a big shot and the crowd aren’t happy, will that be checked? Argentina force Ireland back into their half with a clearance.

08:12 PM GMT

Kickoff!

Crowley gets us going, juggled briefly by Mallia before Argentina clear... no, charged down! Oviedo got there, Argentina reset and clear... no another chargedown! Sharp start from Ireland in Argentina’s 22.

08:10 PM GMT

Anthems done, no late changes

We’ll be underway at any moment. Regarding Prendergast...

69 – Sam Prendergast was the top points scorer (69) in the 2023 @SixNationsU20, also assisting the most tries of any player (6) and ranking first in terms of tackle evasion among the 75 players to face at least 15 tackles in the Championship (61%). Introduction. https://t.co/LuOtyOEv21 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) November 13, 2024

08:04 PM GMT

Out come the teams

Really intrigued by this. Will Ireland recover from last week or can Argentina spring another shock.

08:01 PM GMT

A reminder before kick-off of the teams

Ireland: H Keenan, M Hansen, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe, J Crowley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, F Bealham, J McCarthy, J Ryan, T Beirne, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, T Clarkson, R Baird, P O’Mahony, C Casey,S Prendergast, J Osborne

Argentina: J Mallia, R Isgro, L Cinti, M Moroni, B Delguy; T Albornoz, G Bertranou; T Gallo, J Montoya, J Sclavi, G Petti, P Rubiolo, P Matera, J Gonzalez, J Oviedo

Replacements: I Ruiz, I Calles, F Gomez Kodela, F Molina, S Grondona, G Garcia, S Carreras, J Piccardo

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

07:45 PM GMT

Here’s Andy Farrell

"There's been quite a few lesson's learned, we've got to transfer that now"



Andy Farrell feels that Ireland can bounce back from last week's defeat to the All Blacks!#AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/z1bXnt81Yu — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 15, 2024

07:40 PM GMT

Conditions seem perfect

Dry night in Dublin this Friday. pic.twitter.com/A9OsP7KmiM — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) November 15, 2024

07:37 PM GMT

Tomas Albornoz has been great to watch this year for Argentina

He was handed the No 10 shirt for the final three Tests of the Rugby Championship and thrived, starring in the wins over Australia and South Africa. Here’s his try from the big win over Italy.

07:34 PM GMT

In case you missed it

Here is the latest from Telegraph Sport on the talk of a breakaway league funded by US backers, with Finn Russell understandably a key target from the Gallagher Premiership.

A source informed Telegraph Sport that Scotland fly-half Russell has been approached to be the headline attraction from the Gallagher Premiership to join the project. It is also thought Dupont, the France scrum-half, will be a major target for the USA-backed competition, with the 28-year-old said to personify “the best of the best”. Bringing in Dupont, a source indicated, would underline the ambition of the competition.

07:23 PM GMT

Ireland are here (which is a relief)

07:00 PM GMT

Welcome

Evening everyone and welcome to the start of a very busy weekend of Test matches in Europe with Ireland taking on Argentina.

An interesting week for Ireland after that defeat to the All Blacks last Friday, their first loss at home in 19 Tests, with one journalist I spoke to while over in Dublin yesterday for the World Rugby elections describing the reaction in Ireland to that loss as “hysterical”.

Tonight is therefore a chance for Ireland to settle things down a bit but Argentina have been a treat to watch this year under Felipe Contepomi and are so hard to contain when they start moving the ball around, as Italy found out last week when their visitors racked up 50 points in Udine to go with the 67 they scored against Australia in the Rugby Championship.

In fact Argentina defeated Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in the same Rugby Championship tournament for the first time this summer, and the signs are there, especially through fly-half Tomas Albornoz, that Los Pumas are entering a fun new attacking era. Joaquin Oviedo, the Perpignan No 8, has been very handy this year, with Contepomi making three changes as Guido Petti, Pablo Matera and Matias Moroni, all hugely experienced, come back into the side.

As for Ireland, Andy Farrell probably hasn’t listened to the suggestions that his side are getting a little old after last week but there are two new caps in the squad to face Argentina, with Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson and fly-half Sam Prendergast on the bench.

The hype around Prendergast has been building steadily this season. “He’s an unbelievable player, probably one of the most skillful guys I’ve come across,” said the Ireland captain Caelan Doris this week. It’s also a history-making night for prop Cian Healy, who wins his 133rd cap to move level with Brian O’Driscoll for the most Ireland appearances of all time.

Kickoff coming your way at 8.10pm local time.