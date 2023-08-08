Ireland: Stuart McCloskey stresses importance of team performances as squad announcement looms

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey has stressed the importance of strong team performances during warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

The Ulster player won his 13th cap and scored a first-half try in Ireland's 33-17 victory over Italy on Saturday.

Head coach Andy Farrell will reduce his current 42-man squad to 33 later this summer for the tournament in France.

"I'm not really thinking about going out there and having a good performance for myself," McCloskey told BBC Sport.

"I think Faz [Farrell] preaches that, to work as a team.

"You could be not involved, like when you watch from the TV or you could have a lot of small things that have led to tries and I think that's what Faz appreciates about the game.

"So maybe if guys are not involved as much, they're doing a lot of work off the ball."

McCloskey started two of Ireland's Six Nation's fixtures earlier this year, replacing the injured Garry Ringrose.

The two-time Ulster player of the year, alongside club-mates Tom Stewart and Iain Henderson, put in a solid audition for coach Farrell's World Cup squad decisions against the Azzurri.

Highly-rated Ulster hooker Stewart, 22, made his debut from the bench as Henderson captained the side to victory.

"I thought Hendy [Iain Henderson] was brilliant as he always is," said McCloskey.

"Tom [Stewart] came off the bench and showed what he can do at this level even with what, 30 odd minutes.

"He's been class for Ulster ever since he started and I know he'll have a great international career and this is just the start of it."

Stuart McCloskey scored a first-half try in Ireland's first World Cup warm-up match

The encounter with Italy was the first of three World Cup warm-up games, with meetings with England and Samoa to come later this month.

Now enjoying regular playing time and having played a prominent role in Ulster's United Rugby Championship campaign, McCloskey has a real chance to earn his World Cup debut this September but insists it's not something he's obsessing about.

Story continues

"Not really," McCloskey responded when asked if he's allowing himself to dream of a World Cup appearance.

"I've just been trying to work hard in training," he continued.

"I tried to enjoy it after the Six Nations, I didn't think that would ever happen really, it's nice to be back in but again I've just sort of been enjoying being part of the team.

"This team's been great fun to be a part of. I know we're winning and most teams that win, it's fun to be part of, but it genuinely is good to spend days with these guys and with the coaching team."