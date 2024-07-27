Ireland struggling in run chase against Zimbabwe

Day three of Test match, Stormont

Zimbabwe 210 & 197 (71 overs): Myers 57, Williams 40; McBrine 4-38

Ireland 250 & 33-5 (8 overs): Stirling 10; Ngarava 4-12

Ireland need 125 more runs to win

Scoreboard

Zimbabwe paceman Richard Ngarava took four wickets in a devastating spell to leave Ireland 33-5 in a run chase of 158 to win the Test match at Stormont.

The hosts were in a commanding position after bowling Zimbabwe out for 197 in their second innings on Saturday afternoon.

But Ireland were reduced to 6-3 and 21-5 as Ngarava ripped through the top order, with Zimbabwe's charge only halted when bad light brought a premature end to play.

There were ducks for PJ Moor, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector while Andrew Balbirnie (4) and Paul Stirling (10) also fell cheaply.

Ngarava finished the day with career-best figures of 4-12 while Blessing Muzarabani also picked up a wicket.

More to follow...