Ireland: Seven dead after explosion at service station in Donegal

Seven people have died following an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday afternoon.

A further eight people are being treated at a nearby hospital.

A statement from the Irish police read: “We can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident - three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight,

"The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.

"Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday."

Irish premier Micheal Martin said Friday was the “darkest of days” for Donegal and Ireland.

“My thoughts and prayers are today with those who have lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosion in Creeslough,” said the Taoiseach.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the North-West and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”