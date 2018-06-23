Ireland see off Australia again for famous series triumph

Peter O’Mahony holds up the Lansdowne Cup as Ireland celebrate their series victory in Sydney (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Ireland claimed a famous win in Sydney on Saturday, beating Australia 2016 for a memorable 2-1 series triumph.

A CJ Stander try and five Jonny Sexton penalties helped Ireland to a fabulous win, a real marker just over a year away from the World Cup in Japan.

This is Ireland’s first series victory in Australia since 1979.

READ MORE: Rugby Union – Ireland end long wait for Australian victory

READ MORE: Launchbury backs Cipriani to make a big impact

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony said: ‘It was an incredibly tough game as always against Australia.

‘To win back to back is incredibly difficult, three incredible Tests, but I am very proud of the lads.’

The Six Nations winners dominated possession for much of the match, but were again grateful for the dependable boot of Sexton.

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton kicks one of his five penalties during Saturday’s third and deciding Test in Sydney

Stander’s try at the start of the second half looked to have put the Irish in total charge, but Marika Koroibete crossed the line to move Australia within a point.

The Wallabies applied plenty of late pressure, but Sexton’s fifth penalty gave them breathing space and they held on for victory.

Thousands of Irish supporters headed into the Sydney night, ready for an evening of wild celebrations.