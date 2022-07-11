Ireland rugby tour of New Zealand 2022: When is the third Test and how to watch

Ireland rugby tour of New Zealand 2022: When is it, how many fixtures are planned, and how to watch - GETTY IMAGES

Ireland's tour of New Zealand will go down to the decider after their historic victory over the All Blacks in the second Test.

The Irish had never before recorded a victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil but that all changed with victory in Dunedin.

Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries and skipper Johnny Sexton added 13 points from the kicking tee to level up the series.

How many Tests are there?

It is a three-Test series this month, with fixtures in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington.

What are the fixtures and results?

First Test, Saturday July 2, Auckland: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19

Second Test, Saturday July 9, Dunedin: New Zealand 12 Ireland 23

Third Test, Saturday July 16, Wellington 08:05am

Pita Gus Sowakula of New Zealand celebrate his try during the rugby test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland on July 2, 2022. - GETTY IMAGES

What TV channel are the games on?

The three Tests will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Alternatively, you can follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all three matches.

Latest news

Head coach Farrell hailed his side's display as a "courageous effort" after sealing a historic first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

"I'm just so pleased for the players because they are so desperate to inspire people back home," he told Sky Sports.

"They keep turning up time and time again and doing special things for Irish rugby and for the Irish people.

"I'm so glad they were able to get over the line because it had a bit of everything, didn't it? It was a courageous effort. We were as courageous as we were last week.

"We hit the ground running and piled some pressure on them and what was most pleasing is we didn't get sucked into the allure of the game, (New Zealand) going down to 14 men, then going down to 13 men.

"We kept playing the right game in the right parts of the field and applying pressure and I'm just so proud of them."