Ireland records hottest temperature in more than a century at 33C

PA reporters
·6 min read

Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century as parts of Dublin reached 33C, according to Met Eireann.

A status yellow high temperature warning remains in place across the country as it faces another day of high heat.

Data from Met Eireann shows that temperatures soared to 33C at Phoenix Park in the capital on Monday, making it provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in July.

It also breaks the high temperature record for the 21st and 20th century.

It said: “Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8C above normal.

“This is only 0.3C below the all-time 135-year-old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further.”

Summer weather July 18th 2022
The sea at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The rise in temperatures has forced Met Eireann to issue a hot weather warning that is to last until midnight on Tuesday.

It said that exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland on Monday with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places.

Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

People went to enjoy the heat in Phoenix Park on what is now the hottest day of the year so far.

Families flocked to the zoo as temperatures reached the low 30s, with children and adults buying 99s to help cool off.

Jackie, who works at the toy stall across from the zoo, said that her stalls are in the shade now, but the sun will come around by 4pm.

She said: “It’ll be boiling. It’s always very hot in the evenings here. But there’s a nice little breeze coming up the hollow now.”

Lucy, 13, who also works at the stall said the high temperatures worry her.

She added: “It kind of freaks me out a bit. I’ll be able to go out and enjoy it, but it is on my mind a bit.”

Some sun worshippers bathed in the heat, while others retreated to shaded picnic benches to take a break from the unusually high temperatures for Ireland.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
People enjoying the weather and trying to keep cool at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

There appeared to be fewer dogs being brought for walks in the large park than normal, after people were warned not to expose their pets to the heat during the Status Yellow warning.

A cool breeze and bouts of overcast weather at the park provided some respite from the heat.

31-year-old Tadgh was out for a run in the Phoenix Park as the news broke that the temperature record for the year was broken.

“I could do without it,” he said of the heat.

“It’s hot enough, It’ll be fine if it stays that way,” he said, adding that he does not want it any hotter.

“I’m going slower than I usually go, the heart rate is higher, walking more than I usually do.

“I’m taking it easy, going as slow as I need to.”

Patrick, who did not want to give his surname, said he had lived in hot climates before, so this high temperature feels “comfortable” to him.

“It’s not humid or anything like that, not that I’m aware of anyway, so it’s really nice to enjoy the heat,” he added.

“I’m originally from Sligo in the north west, and it tends to be a lot darker and cloudier than here [Dublin].

“But when it’s sunny, it’s like a different place. I’m certainly a lot happier today.”

When asked about how he’s dealing with the hottest temperate of the year so far this year, Patrick said: “Well I’m in and out between the sun and the shade. I have SPF 50 on me, on the top of my head and everywhere.

“I actually don’t like a lot of heat, but this is comfortable enough.”

In the southside of the city, people headed in their droves to the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

Aimee McDonagh, 27, who swims at the famous bathing spot regularly, said: “It’s absolutely nuts. All these blow-ins.

“All these kids with their speakers. I feel like an aul-wan. It’s like the middle of Ibiza. It’s good craic though.”

The Dublin hairdresser added: “Normally it’s very calm here but not today. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it like this.”

Shannon Gibbons travelled across the city to take a dip at the popular swimming spot.

“We couldn’t miss an opportunity like this,” the 25-year old said.

“It’s absolutely packed, I’ve never seen it so packed. It’s like a little rave.”

She added: “It makes it that bit better with the weather. We live in Blanchardstown – we got two trains but it was worth it. It’s meant to be the last day of the heatwave.”

In nearby Dun Laoghaire, fewer people than usual were walking the East Pier.

Dubliner Derek Hand, 57, who was fishing off the pier with some friends, said it was “quieter than normal”.

“Everyone’s gone to the beach with all their kids,” he said.

The fish weren’t biting but he was looking on the bright side as he was “getting the colour”.

“Normally I take the T-shirt off but enough is enough – I’ve had too much. I don’t want to blister,” he added.

Meanwhile, an Irish coastguard helicopter flew over Portmarnock beach near Dublin as a large crowd of people enjoyed the sun.

The public was warned about the dangers of the sun and against using inflatable toys in the sea.

Met Eireann said that Tuesday will continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 22-26 or 27 degrees, with cooler and fresher elsewhere though with highs of 16-22 degrees.

The day will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine with some showery rain – with an isolated thundery burst possible.

Light variable breezes will veer north-westerly, freshening a small bit through the day.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • People urged to take precautions with heat warning in place in Ireland

    Temperatures could reach as high as 32C in some areas on Monday.

  • Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

    LONDON (AP) — Millions of people in Britain stayed home or sought shade Monday during the country's first-ever extreme heat warning, as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moved north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. The red heat alert covers a big chunk of England and is due to last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy

  • What is a red weather warning? Met Office issues alert as temperatures soar

    The UK's temperature record is likely to be broken.

  • UK weather – live: Melting runway halts flights at Luton as heatwave could hit 43C

    Heat record set to be eclipsed as authorities warn against using public transport

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.