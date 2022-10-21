Ireland reach T20 World Cup Super 12 stage as West Indies knocked out in major upset

Eliminated: West Indies have failed to reach the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Two-time champions West Indies have made a shock early exit from the T20 World Cup following a dismal defeat by Ireland.

Nicholas Pooran’s side have missed the Super 12 stage altogether in a massive upset after a comprehensive nine-wicket loss in Hobart on Friday.

Defeat to Ireland - who do advance in style after their most emphatic T20 win over a full-member side - follows a surprise 42-run defeat by Scotland in their tournament opener on Monday, with victory over Zimbabwe on Wednesday not enough to progress.

It is a stunning decline from West Indies, who were T20 World Cup champions in 2012 and 2016 and also reached the semi-finals of the competition in both 2009 and 2014.

