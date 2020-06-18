Man arrested after Irish police officer dies in shooting

An Irish police car parked on the pavement in Dublin. (Getty/file photo)

Police in Ireland have arrested a man after an officer was killed in a late-night shooting.

Gardai in Castlerea, 125 kilometres north-west of Dublin, said in a statement the incident happened just before midnight on Wednesday, and a man is being detained in connection with the matter.

Traffic has been blocked from entering Castlerea's town centre as investigations continue in the town of less than 2,000.

The shooting took place in Castlerea, 125 kilometres north-west of Dublin. (Wikipedia/file photo)

The arrested man is currently being detained in Castlerea Garda Station.

The Garda statement added: "It is with deepest sadness An Garda Siochana (AGSI) confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday 17th June 2020.”

Garda said it would identify the officer once next of kin had been informed.

AGSO general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said the shooting was “absolutely devastating”.

She added to the Irish Examiner: “I spoke to the chief superintendent up there this morning and they are all absolutely devastated at his loss.

"It's very, very tough."

Ireland's Justice minister Charlie Flanagan offered his condolences, tweeting: "Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty.

"My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and all Gardai. Murder investigation under way."