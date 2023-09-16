Ireland overwhelm Tonga as Wales outmuscle Portugal

Ireland and Wales enjoyed wins over Tonga and Portugal respectively on Saturday to maintain their 100 percent records at the rugby union World Cup.

Ireland - the world's top ranked team - shrugged off a slow start to pulverize Tonga 59-16.

During the game at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, skipper Jonathan Sexton became Ireland's highest points scorer.

The 38-year-old started the match 10 points from surpassing Ronan O'Gara's mark of 1,083 points.

After converting his side's first three tries and a penalty, Sexton passed O'Gara's milestone when he scored his 18th try for his country in the 38th minute. Another conversion took him up to 1,090 points with the likelihood of more points to come in the remaining Group B games against South Africa and Scotland.

"It’s not about personal achievements for us," said Sexton after entering the record books.

"It’s about winning the next game and we’re delighted to get the result against a very good Tongan team.

"It’s on to the next week now against South Africa," Sexton added. "It will be a massive game for us against the reigning world champions. It’s all geared towards that now."

Bundee Aki was deemed man-of-the-match for his two tries.

"The team did a lot of good things," said Aki. "A lot of other things we can work on as a team. We weren't as clinical as we wanted to be, a lot of dumb penalties given away. I know we got the points we wanted but we’re still not happy with the way we performed.



