Ireland and Northern Ireland raise alarm about English Covid plans

Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Leaders in Ireland and Northern Ireland have expressed concern about the UK government’s plan to scrap most of England’s Covid-19 rules.

The Northern Ireland deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, called the plans “reckless”. The Stormont executive is expected to chart a more cautious approach for the region when it meets on Thursday.

The Irish government in Dublin also expressed concern at Downing Street’s strategy and said it would affect Ireland, which is bracing for a wave of infection fuelled by the Delta variant.

Authorities in New Zealand made their own tacit criticism on Wednesday when they said they were not willing to emulate England and accept a spike in deaths.

Johnson announced earlier this week that his government would revoke hundreds of regulations and make England the most unrestricted society in Europe from 19 July. The so-called “big bang” reopening is expected to go ahead despite warnings that daily cases in England could soar to 50,000 before masks and social distancing are ditched.

default

Sinn Féin’s O’Neill said she was concerned for the people of England. “I think it is a reckless approach.”

Northern Ireland would chart its own path in easing regulations, said O’Neill. “We will not be following the Boris Johnson model; we are a locally elected executive, we must take our own decisions in the people’s best interests here.”

She said she supported the region’s health minister, Robin Swann, who said Northern Ireland should not yet dispense with face masks. “It is a case of trying to make steady progress, coming out of the restrictions as best we can, but I am not prepared to go to the end of the line yet because that is not where we are,” said O’Neill.

Hospital admissions in Northern Ireland have increased 50% in the past seven days and the R number is estimated at between 1.2 and 1.6. The chief scientific adviser, Ian Young, said case numbers were increasing rapidly in people aged under 40. If the number of vaccinated people increased from the current 80% to 90% by September, inpatient numbers could be cut by half, he said.

Story continues

The Irish government also expressed unease about Downing Street’s Covid strategy. “You can get a sense in terms of what’s happening in the United Kingdom when you have very large events with large crowds,” the taoiseach, Micheál Martin, told the Dáil on Tuesday. “It can go wrong.”

The deputy prime minister, Leo Varadkar, said Ireland could reap consequences from what happened across the Irish Sea. “The prospect of packed theatres in the West End and nightclubs in Manchester being packed to the rafters is one that would concern us, quite frankly. If things go wrong in England that will have spillover effects in Ireland and other neighbouring countries.”

Organisers have cancelled the Dublin marathon, scheduled for 24 October, citing too many uncertainties.