Ireland to nominate Donohoe for second term as Eurogroup chief

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe speaks during a panel discussion at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund during the Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will nominate Paschal Donohoe to serve a second term as president of the Eurogroup even though he will no longer be Ireland's finance minister when his term in Europe comes to an end in January, the government said on Friday.

Donohoe was appointed chair of the group of euro zone finance ministers in July 2020 and Dublin said on Friday that if re-elected, he will carry out his duties as Ireland's public expenditure minister.

Donohoe is due to swap positions with current expenditure minister Micheal McGrath in December as part of a coalition deal agreed shortly before he became Eurogroup chief, potentially complicating his re-election bid.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)

