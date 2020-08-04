Ireland’s most haunted house is on sale for $2.87M

If you’re in the market to move to the suburbs or perhaps a more rural area, look no further than Loftus Hall.

Sitting on 63 aces of land, the giant mansion is surrounded with 97 windows, has direct access to a nearby beach, 22 bedrooms and is rumored to have housed the actual devil.

Loftus Hall is one of Ireland’s most haunted houses and its creepy reputation goes way back to 1766 when the daughter of the Lord who lived on the property found herself playing cards with a ghost. It’s rumored she was so scared when she realized her companion was dead that she now haunts the house too.

Since then, there have been so many claims of poltergeist disturbances and weird paranormal activity, that a Catholic priest was called to perform an exorcism on the house — although many people claim it was unsuccessful and spirits still inhabit the hall.

Terrifyingly, the archdeacon of Dublin, Rev David Pierpoint explained to Irish Times that while temporary visitors may experience cold feelings while touring the house, it’s not until people actually move in that the ghosts start coming out.

But if you think this is all folklore, you’re in the same boat as 21-year-old Thomas Beavis was before he visited the hall in 2014. While on a tour, Beavis snapped a photo of what looks like the ghosts of two women in the window. The eerie photo went viral at the time and convinced more people that Loftus Hall might really be haunted.

The current owner, Aiden Quigley, has reportedly spent a small fortune maintaining the house and is holding out on selling the mansion until he meets someone who is willing to put in the effort.

“I’m not just going to sell it to anyone,” he said, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Love to be spooked? Read about this creepy TikTok trend that has captivated over 10 million viewers.

More from In The Know:

Guest on first season of “Shark Tank” somehow predicts the future

These 5 Black-authored Kindle books are at the top of my summer reading list

Net-A-Porter’s rare seasonal sale is here with 80% off dozens of designer styles

An extensive review on Gabrielle Union’s Amazon hair care line

The post Ireland’s most haunted house is on sale for $2.87M appeared first on In The Know.