Ireland lock James Ryan ruled out of remaining Pro14 season

James Ryan of Leinster (R) is recovering from a shoulder injury

Ireland lock James Ryan will miss the rest of the Guinness Pro14 season, the province announced on Monday.

Ryan injured his shoulder in training and has since undergone a procedure to address the issue. Leinster estimate that Ryan will be out for between 10 to 12 weeks.

The Pro14 season is set to resume on August 21 with two final regular season rounds before the semi-finals and then the final on September 12.

Should Leinster, who have a 100 per cent win record after 13 matches, progress through to the finals, they will have to do so without the talented Irish second-row, who is viewed as a certainty to tour with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa next year.

Leinster wing James Lowe is back in training having completed his quarantine period after returning to Ireland from New Zealand, while flanker Dan Leavy, a key part of Ireland's 2018 Grand Slam win, continues to make progress in his recovery from a multi-ligament knee injury.

Dragons meanwhile have announced the signing of former Wales centre Jamie Roberts, with the 33-year-old centre joining Dean Ryan's project at Rodney Parade.

Roberts, who has 94 caps and another three for the British and Irish Lions, last played for the Stormers in South Africa before the cancellation of Super Rugby earlier this year. He has also previously played for Cardiff Blues, Racing 92, Harlequins and Bath.

Ryan said: “He remains an ambitious and driven player and is looking forward to coming into our environment."

Dan Carter has stated that he does not expect to feature for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa. The three-time World Rugby Player of the Year, now 38, joined the Blues in a shock move earlier this year, but is yet to play for the franchise.

“I wasn’t really expecting to [play] to be honest, unless there was an injury to Beauden [Barrett] or Otere [Black],” Carter said on social media. “Both of those boys have been on fire over the past couple of months, so I’m happy to just contribute and help out the team whatever way I can.“