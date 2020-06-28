Ireland to keep its 14-day quarantine on British travellers: Sunday Times

(Reuters) - Ireland will maintain a 14-day quarantine for travellers from the British mainland in July even as it plans to ease travel restrictions with some countries, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a memo.

The memo with the Irish cabinet committee said it was "highly unlikely" that Britain would be included in Ireland's safe travel list, the report added https://bit.ly/2VqTm9E.

Ireland plans to lift from July 9 a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from countries that have also suppressed the coronavirus, the Irish government said on Thursday.





(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)