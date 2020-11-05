Ireland include James Lowe in squad for first time ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup

James Lowe of Leinster on his way to scoring his side's third try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 14 match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. - GETTY IMAGES

Ireland have called up Leinster wing James Lowe for the first time ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup next week.

The New Zealand-born wing has qualified on residency after joining Leinster from the Chiefs in 2017, going on to win the Champions Cup and Pro14 in his first season. Lowe has since won two further Pro14 titles with Leinster, scoring 33 tries in 49 games for the province and proving to be a huge success.

In an interview with The42 last year before he had completed his three-year residency, Lowe admitted the prospect of him playing for his adopted country was strange.

“If I look at it, it’s a stupid [eligibility] rule, isn’t it?” Lowe said.

“Like... I could dig myself a big hole here, obviously. I would love to play international rugby, don’t get me wrong. And it would be such a privilege - such an honour - to represent Ireland. That would be awesome.

“But it’s a weird rule, eh? Like, three years? It’s [moving] up to five which is probably more reasonable in a way. But it’s weird that I could be Irish, isn’t it? Like, it is weird.”

Lowe is joined in the 34-man squad by Ulster fly-half Billy Burns and Munster's Shane Daly as the three uncapped players in Andy Farrell's squad.

Ireland finished third in the Six Nations following their defeat to France last weekend, their second loss under new head coach Andy Farrell.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion and lock Quinn Roux will link up with the Ireland squad on Sunday after featuring for Connacht in the Pro14 this weekend. Back-row Jack Conan meanwhile has returned to Leinster in order to continue his rehabilitation from injury.

Jonathan Sexton's side will kick off the Autumn Nations Cup at home against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, November 13.