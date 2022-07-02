Ireland hopeful over Johnny Sexton after post-match check on head injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Elliot, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jonathan Sexton
    Irish rugby union player
  • Josh van der Flier
    Irish rugby union player
  • Joey Carbery
    Irish rugby union player (1995-)
  • Sevu Reece
    New Zealand rugby union player (1997-)
  • Jordie Barrett
    New Zealand rugby union player (1997-)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell revealed captain Johnny Sexton could be available for next weekend’s second Test following a resounding 42-19 loss to New Zealand in the series opener.

Influential fly-half Sexton was forced off after half an hour of a punishing evening in Auckland after suffering a head injury.

The 36-year-old satisfied a post-match assessment and will undergo further tests to determine whether he can feature in Dunedin on Saturday.

“Johnny is good, he is in fine spirits,” said Farrell.

“HIA (head injury assessment) two is passed, HIA three will hopefully be passed in a few days. If that happens, it’s concussion not confirmed.”

Sexton departed in the aftermath of Sevu Reece’s breakaway try and did not return, having slipped and collided with New Zealand captain Sam Cane in the build-up.

That proved to be a pivotal few moments during a contest in which Ireland initially showed the greater enterprise.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was left with plenty to ponder
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was left with plenty to ponder (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)

But they faded fast from the dream start of Keith Earls’ early score, with Reece’s solo finish the second of four tries in 17 first-half minutes from the ruthless All Blacks.

Ireland enjoyed 58 per cent overall possession at Eden Park and managed to draw the second half having trailed 28-5 at the break.

Farrell, who saw Sexton’s replacement Joey Carbery and Josh Van Der Flier each agonisingly thwarted on the try line by Rieko Ioane in the second period, rued his side’s profligacy.

“I thought we brought them down pretty well from time to time,” he said.

“I think we deserve a bit of a pat on the back for that, for getting at least five opportunities to score. We’ll obviously have a look at reasons why we actually didn’t convert.

“There were a few held up, weren’t there? A few that were deemed short or whatever, and a knock-on or a fumble – the grounding wasn’t right with Joey apparently, but I’ve seen them given before.

“I thought we created quite a bit actually but you’ve got to score points against the All Blacks, there’s no doubt about that.”

Having recovered from the slow start, the formidable hosts stylishly extended their 28-year unbeaten run at the stadium to 47 matches by avenging last autumn’s 29-20 defeat in Dublin.

Reece’s score was quickly followed by Quinn Tupaea and Ardie Savea going over after Jordie Barrett cancelled out Earls’ 35th international try.

Converted scores from Garry Ringrose and Auckland-born Bundee Aki made the scoreline more respectable for the Irish, coming either side of Savea’s second and a debut try for All Blacks replacement Pita Gus Sowakula.

Farrell was also left questioning some of the decisions of English referee Karl Dickson at the breakdown.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony, right, was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from New Zealand’s Scott Barrett, left
Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony, right, was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from New Zealand’s Scott Barrett, left (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)

New Zealand’s Scott Barrett – who was labelled a “lucky boy” by England World Cup winner Ben Kay – appeared to catch rival blindside flanker Peter O’Mahony in the head with his shoulder in a ruck clear-out late on.

“The interpretation of the breakdown, we need some answers as far as that’s concerned so we can put our own stuff right, because there are a few things that were going on there that we’ll need to get clarified,” said Farrell, who has added Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey to his squad.

“There’s a depth to a ruck and there’s an entry to a ruck that we need confirming – let’s say it that way. Then once that’s confirmed, we’ll get our own act in order.”

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster, who overcame Covid-19 to be in attendance, felt his side still have room for improvement.

“I thought we saw a very determined Irish team tonight,” he said. “They would have had enough glimpses of good moments in that first quarter particularly, and the way they finished, to walk away with a bit of hope.

“Whilst we were ruthless with where we scored points, we were put under a lot of pressure, and particularly defensively I would have given us just a pass mark. We allowed them too many opportunities to get in behind us.

“It was a very unique week and to be involved in coaching an All Blacks team from Zoom at home and still be married at the end of the week, I’m pretty satisfied.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w