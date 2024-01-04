Ireland’s forgotten southeast braces for a tourism boom

Ireland’s best kept secret is also its sunniest

Now I didn’t tell you this, but Ireland’s best kept secret is also its sunniest, closest to southern England and offers some of the best value for money.

Ireland’s southeast has long been popular among the Irish and the more discerning visitor, buoyed by a long standing Rosslare–Fishguard (Wales) ferry connection, with trade routes and migration to Britain stretching back more than 1,000 years.

And while a car journey from Dublin and Cork airports is only a couple of hours away, the game changer of getting more British bums on seats – quicker and cheaper into the heart of the southeast – would be the long-anticipated, revamped extension of Waterford Airport.

In December, it was announced that the long-awaited return of international flights in and out of Waterford Airport, for the first time since 2016, may well materialise over the coming year, or 2025 at the latest. However, it will cost €30 million (£26m) to extend the runway and revamp the airport to allow for large and mid-range airliners for international commercial flights.

The wheels are in motion. Private Irish investors have put €12 million (£10m) on the table, on the expectation that the government would cough up the remainder. Word is that such a commitment from the government is imminent in the coming weeks. Meaning, all going to plan, there will be a direct Waterford to London flight within the next year or so.

So why should you visit Ireland’s sunny southeast?

The area hosts some of the most compelling Irish countryside going

Sandy beaches and compelling countryside

The counties of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny host some of the most compelling Irish countryside going, brimming with cute little villages, from the wooded folds of winding river valleys to the white-washed, wind-lashed thatched cottages perched over the Celtic Sea. These four counties also pack in the deeply historic large towns/petite “cities” of Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford Town, with their crumbling roots reaching back to the Vikings.

The southeast is also a rich domain of 18th-century estates and prize-winning gardens, with 800-year-old Norman castles peeping, like nosey neighbours, over the fertile countryside. And here you will find with the longest, sandiest beaches on the island, while its heartland is lined by the majestic “Three Sisters” – the Nore, Suir and Barrow Rivers – that skirt between grazed hillsides and wooded demesnes, steering shy of the northwest Wexford Blackstairs Mountain (2,411ft), the Comeragh (2,600ft) and Knockmealdown Mountains (2,605ft) of north Waterford.

The southeast is home to 18th-century estates and prize-winning gardens - Tourism Ireland

Not a tourist in sight

Another bonus of Ireland’s southeast is that it isn’t packed to the rafters each summer with tourists roaring their heads off or blocking pavements for selfies. Rather, it’s dotted with low profile, character pubs where locals drink; pubs where you’ll walk out the door after a couple of Irish coffees or a creamy Guinness, with the clientele knowing every last detail about you (yet you didn’t even get their names). Oh, and if you’re a foodie then this is a region renowned for artisan bakeries and cafes, as well as some of the best restaurants in the country.

Ireland’s oldest city

As Waterford Airport is a mere 15 minutes from the heart of Waterford City, let’s start there. This “city” of 60,000 sinners is rarely on most visitors’ itinerary of Ireland. Set across low hillsides banking the wide, tidal River Suir, this is Ireland’s oldest city. Founded in 914 AD by the Vikings, its name is originally the Old Norse “Vadrarjfordr”, meaning fjord of the rams; long since anglicised to “Waterford”.

Waterford City was founded in 914 AD by the Vikings - Alamy

The city’s Viking Triangle is a must, in the heart of which is the King of the Vikings centre, a 3D virtual reality attraction where Viking life is unpicked, and not just in all its gore, guts and glory. Then there’s the House of Waterford Crystal, the Medieval Museum, Bishop’s Palace and Reginald’s Tower. I could go on.

Since we’ve always done a damn good Glam Rock death over here, take in the Irish Wake Museum – but bring your own corpse, thank you – washed down with the Irish Museum of Time.

Returning to this century, if there’s one city pioneering a roots-respected rep for street art in Ireland, it’s Waterford City. Here you will see no watercolour of Blarney, but the human condition on show in technicolour. Go with the public arts agency Street Art Link, who offer three different guided walking tours. Or get there during Waterford Walls street art festival. Each August over 10 days, there’s workshops, food, music and craic galore, aside from dozens of artists from all the world, creating large-scale mural artworks about the city.

A colourful street art festival takes over Waterford every August

Nore & Barrow River Valleys

Cast across the Nore and Barrow River valleys, southeast Kilkenny/southwest Carlow is a joy to discover – all less than an hour north of Waterford City. Wind up the Nore Valley to the picturesque Inistioge village, then over to Graiguenamanagh on the splendid Barrow River before arcing down to St. Mullins ecclesiastical village (don’t miss the riverside Mullichain Café).

Consider canoeing down the Barrow over two to four days with Go with the Flow, or overnight in Kilkenny City, so rich in medieval history and heritage, and so vibrant in contemporary arts, crafts and culture.

Hook Peninsula

Cross from Passage East, taking the car ferry to Ballyhack in County Wexford. Then angle south along the Hook peninsula – origin of “by hook or by crook”, courtesy of Oliver Cromwell – via Duncannon, to Hook Head. There you can explore the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse that lays claim to being the “oldest intact operational lighthouse in the world”. Return via the peninsula’s eastern coastline, with a potential quick dip at Baginbun beach, then on past Fethard village to Tintern Abbey.

From beautiful harbours to sandys beaches, there's much to discover along the coastline - Alamy

Wexford Coastline

Head first for New Ross and the Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience before following the Norman Way along the south coast of County Wexford. If you’re a beach lover, you’ll be spoiled for choice in this county, with endless, long golden beaches across its eastern and southern coastlines.

Waterford Greenway

Stretching 28 miles on a former rail line from Waterford City to Dungarvan, this greenway passes ruins of 19th-century workhouses and Norman castles, plus striking mountains and beaches. Consider an overnight stay at Kilmacthomas, or at least spend a couple of hours at the superb Mount Congreve Gardens, about 5.5 miles outside Waterford City.

