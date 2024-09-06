Ireland to face England with 'confidence' - Hunter

Amy Hunter and her Ireland team-mates will face England in a three-match ODI series in Belfast before the sides meet in two T20 matches at Clontarf [Getty Images]

Amy Hunter says Ireland will take a "huge amount" of confidence from last month's 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka into their three one-day contests with England which start in Belfast on Saturday.

The sides will also meet at Stormont on Monday and Wednesday before the focus shifts to two Twenty20 games at Clontarf on 14 and 15 September.

"It was huge getting the win in that series," said opener batter and wicketkeeper Hunter of the series victory over this year's Women's Asia Cup winners.

"Within the team we knew we were capable of it but to get over the line was very impressive for us."

Hunter, 18, knows full well England will be a step up in class even though they have arrived in Ireland minus some of their big names.

"England are a very impressive side, albeit without some of their World Cup players but the likes of Tammy Beaumont and Kate Cross are two big names that stick out to me."

Hunter made history on 16th birthday

Hunter created headlines in world cricket in October 2021 on her 16th birthday in a contest against Zimbabwe in Harare, when she became the youngest player - male or female - to hit a one-day international century.

"It's been quite a journey. Three years ago feels like a lifetime ago," said the Belfast teenager.

"I've just finished my A-levels and I'm really happy with how that went. I'm moving down to Dublin to continue my studies at UCD [University College Dublin] where I'll be studying health and performance science."

But before that, there is the not so small matter of the contests against the touring England side.

Regular skipper Laura Delany remains unavailable because of the injury she sustained in the Sri Lanka white-ball games which means that Gaby Lewis will captain the hosts.

"The team are gutted for Laura but we have an outstanding captain in Gaby Lewis to replace her," added Hunter.

"There's a great mix of experience and youth with Aimee Maguire and Freya Sargent really impressive in the last series too. There's a lot to be excited for."

Asked whether another series win is realistic, Hunter replied: "Off the back of a series win it's definitely possible if we get our plans right."