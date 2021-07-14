Ireland to cut deficit more gradually in capital spending drive

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland plans to reduce its budget deficit more gradually than previously forecast to increase capital spending on areas such as housing and expects it to fall to 1.5% of gross domestic product by 2025 from an estimated 5.1% this year.

Ireland's finance ministry had forecast in April that the deficit would drop to 0.2% of GDP by 2025 without further policy actions. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the additional borrowing will ensure the government tackles Ireland's housing crisis head on.

"This increase is justified given the critical role that capital investment has to play in delivering on our economic, social and climate priorities. From 2023 onwards, the government will be borrowing only to finance for capital expenditure," the government said in its summer economic statement.

