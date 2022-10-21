Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.
Cricket
Ireland celebrated qualification for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup…
Paul Stirling – 66* (48)Andrew Balbirnie – 37 (23)Lorcan Tucker – 45* (35)
Lads, you've done us proud 👏#IREvWI #BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/rj9MYesOfX
Great win that from the lads!! ☘️☘️☘️
🙌🙌☘️☘️ https://t.co/MhZG3zPJdb
Was actually “our dads are lashed” 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/o1fAJVhrMH
…at the expense of two-time champions West Indies
Absolutely gutted..💔 pic.twitter.com/5NKTmJTwAK
England were ready.
World Cup ready.#BetterNeverStops https://t.co/hkHLfj1oGO pic.twitter.com/uUSZE0gJhZ
It all begins tomorrow, super excited to experience it all. Let’s go 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ma7UNmeD0w
Boxing
Tyson Fury tried to drum up business.
‼️ TICKETS ON SALE AT 12PM ‼️#FuryChisora @SpursOfficial https://t.co/eECoBg9JUW pic.twitter.com/VALAzwr5yE
Football
Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the retiring Franck Ribery.
One of the best to do it ❤️ All the best for the future in sha Allah 🤲🏼 @FranckRibery #depuisledebut pic.twitter.com/zgWT3DnsGM
The Lionesses landed in New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.
🛬 Touchdown in Auckland! 🇳🇿 😍@FIFAWWC draw 🔜 pic.twitter.com/K7UpdVrkzp
Rugby Union
Well-wishes as former England captain Chris Robshaw called time on his playing career
Good luck @ChrisRobshaw! Enjoy your retirement 🙌#COYQ pic.twitter.com/0nODyKgqjN
Thanks Robbo! 🌹
Former England captain @ChrisRobshaw has called time on his career. We wish you all the best in your next chapter Chris. pic.twitter.com/qQyGdIWVzn
Tennis
Simona Halep vowed to clear her name.
