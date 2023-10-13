Ireland boss Farrell counts on squad experience for New Zealand last eight clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell opted to field the same team that started the demolition of Scotland for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

"It's the business end of the competition and when you get to those points then you draw hopefully on good experiences that you've had," said Farrell.

"We've got a very experienced group that's been through a lot and learning to deal with weeks like last week and this week is something that we've got pretty good at, so we draw on those experiences."

Scotland registered two tries late in the game at the Stade de France to lend a more flattering allure to the 36-14 result.

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton had departed by the time of the Scotland scores.

The 38-year-old appears more likely to be involved for the entire match against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

"It's all geared up towards a massive game," said Sexton who will retire at the end of the World Cup.

"It will be a massive challenge for this team, the biggest we've faced, and we're looking forward to it."

Ireland have topped the world rankings since winning a three-Test series in New Zealand in July 2022.

They have won 17 games on the trot - a sequence that brought them the 2023 European Six Nations tournament and to the verge of a semi-final.

Victory against New Zealand would make them the first Ireland side to reach the semis in the 36-year history of the World Cup.

"But we also realise what comes with that is people are chasing you down.



