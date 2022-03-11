Ireland boss Andy Farrell in no mood to engage with Eddie Jones’ mind games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Elliot
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Farrell
    English rugby league footballer, and rugby union footballer and coach
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for a Twickenham appointment against Eddie Jones&#x002019; England (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for a Twickenham appointment against Eddie Jones’ England (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell regards attempted mind games from England counterpart Eddie Jones as unnecessary but admits to finding them entertaining.

Jones has sought to gain the upper hand going into Saturday’s crunch GuinnessSix Nations clash by declaring the Irish “red-hot favourites” and the most cohesive team in the world.

Farrell worked under Jones at Saracens during his playing career before later being dismissed from his position in England’s backroom staff shortly after the Australian was appointed to his current role in 2015.

While the Englishman retains a healthy respect for his well-travelled weekend rival, he has no desire to become embroiled in what he regards as a needless pre-match battle of wits.

“I don’t know what it is. I don’t care, to be fair,” replied Farrell when asked about the intent behind Jones’ remarks and his reluctance to engage.

“I love Eddie’s comments, I love reading them. I think it’s great for the game and I love his character, his charisma. I’ve learnt a lot off him.

“As you know, I’ve worked under him, I’ve been the captain of the side for him and I like being in his company.

“But, in answer to your question, I don’t see the need (to engage with it). I don’t get it sometimes.

“But I like reading it, I think it’s intriguing.”

Farrell was defeated on his two previous Twickenham trips as Ireland boss, both in 2020.

However, he masterminded a 32-18 Dublin victory at the end of last year’s championship to condemn England to a fifth-placed finish – their worst performance in the history of the Six Nations.

(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

A repeat of that result this weekend would see Farrell’s men retain hope of championship glory going into the final round, while eliminating England from title contention and possibly casting fresh doubt on Jones’ future.

Farrell has guided the Irish to 10 wins from 11 outings since his own position was questioned last year and feels pressure comes with the territory.

“It’s certainly part and parcel of the modern game,” he said.

“We’re all under pressure the whole time and we all realise that. You look at Eddie’s record across his career, it is second to none, so that says it all really.”

Speaking about the increased scrutiny he faced 12 months ago, he said: “I never doubted anything.

“First and foremost, if you’ve been involved in top-level sport for long enough you realise you have to able to take the rough with the smooth and obviously the outside noise creeps in every now and again.

“But it’s up to you to realise what’s going to make your team better and that’s just you being yourself.

“I suppose experience just allows you to bat away the noise and get on with the job in hand and Eddie’s the most experienced man in world rugby at that.”

Despite Ireland’s recent resurgence, Farrell is still awaiting the first major away scalp of his tenure.

He has lost five of seven Tests on the road, with 2021 victories in Italy and Scotland the exceptions.

“It’s part of the next step for us as a team, making sure we go to places like this and be at our best, because we know that England are going to come at us and we know they’re going to cause us problems, but we’re confident in our own ability,” he said.

“We’re a good side. We need to make sure we’re able to be at our best on the day of what is going to be a fantastic occasion.

“We know that there’s going to be thousands of Irish at Twickenham as well and we want to hear them sing through our performance.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.