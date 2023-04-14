From Ireland, Biden confused a rugby team with 'Black and Tans' British military group – and the English didn't like it

DUBLIN — President Joe Biden spoke proudly of his Irish roots during his first day in Ireland – so much so that a gaffe he made at an Irish pub stirred controversy across the sea in Britain.

Biden was paying tribute Wednesday to his cousin, Rob Kearney, a rugby player whose Irish squad defeated the dominant All Blacks team of New Zealand in 2016. But he instead referred to "Black and Tans," the pejorative name given to British police recruits assigned to fight the Irish Republican Army in the 1920s.

"He was a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans," Biden said near the end of remarks at The Windsor Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk, Ireland.

He got the name right when addressing Ireland's parliament Thursday.

But the mistake spoiled a delicate balance Biden has tried to strike by soaking in his Irish ancestry but staying out of historical political grudges during his four-day swing to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In a separate mishap during the trip – one not of his own doing – Northern Ireland police lost a document that contained sensitive information related to Biden's security in Belfast including names of police and their posting assignments.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Windsor Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk, Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Biden takes jab at his less-touted English heritage

The White House later corrected the "Black and Tans" error in the official transcript of the president's remarks.

Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council's senior director for Europe, said Biden's message was clear.

"I think for everyone in Ireland who is a rugby fan, it was incredibly clear that the president was talking about the All Blacks and Ireland's defeat of the New Zealand team in 2016," she said. "... It was clear what the president was referring to. It was certainly clear to his cousin sitting next to him who had played in that match."

After Biden touted the values instilled in him by his Irish-American mother, he said the "saving grace" of his father, whose lineage traces to England, was "a quarter of his family was Hanafees from Galway." He added, "You know, Biden is English. I hate to tell you that. I don’t hate to – I’m joking – but it’s true."

While 10 of Biden's great-great grandparents from his mother's side are Irish, his father, Joseph R. Biden Sr., has English and French ancestry.

The British tabloid The Daily Mail highlighted Biden's comments, and pointed to past remarks he's made about the United Kingdom, with the headline: "All the times President Joe Biden has shown disdain for his UK heritage."

Biden addresses Irish parliament

`Partnership for the ages': Addressing the Houses of Oireachtas, Biden spoke of the “enduring strength” of the ties between the two countries. He called it a "partnership for the ages. Biden devoted much of his speech to thanking Ireland for its support of Ukraine.

Biden meets Irish leaders: He met privately with Irish President Michael Higgins and later with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, or prime minister, of Ireland. Varadkar thanked Biden for his leadership on Ukraine, saying, “I never thought, in my lifetime, that we would see a war of this nature happen in Europe again.”

Book signing : At Higgins' official residence, Biden signed a guest book and gave a nod to his Irish roots. “As the Irish saying goes," he wrote, "your feet will bring you to where your heart is … and it’s an honor to return and to come home to the home of my ancestors.”

Peace bell: Biden also participated in the planting of an Irish oak tree and rang a peace bell four times on the grounds of the Irish president's residence. "This is for all my Irish ancestors," he said as he pulled a long blue cord attached to the bell. He dedicated another of the bell's peals to "peace."

Banquet dinner: The president's evening will conclude with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

Itinerary shift: Biden spent Wednesday taking part in less formal events including the pub gathering and a tour of 12th century Carlingford Castle. He will be back on the family history tour Friday, when he travels to County Mayo, where Biden's Blewitt ancestors lived.

President Joe Biden signs the guest book as Ireland's President Michael D Higgins stands by, at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, on April 13, 2023, during his four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland commemorating the 25th anniversary of the "Good Friday Agreement".

How Biden's Irish roots shape his political identity

Biden has put his Irish-American heritage on full display since he arrived in Ireland Wednesday afternoon following a brief stop in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He traveled to County Louth, off Ireland's eastern coast, where the Finnegan ancestors of his late mother lived before moving to the U.S. in the 1850s.

Outside the Irish president's residence, Biden said it "feels great" to be back in his ancestral homeland.

"I know it sounds silly, but there are so many Irish Americans like my relatives who got to America in 1844, '45 and '46 and have never been back," he said. "And they talked about it. You hear all of these stories about what it was like back in Ireland."

He recalled taking his sons with him on his first trip to Ireland and recounted how his grandfather, Owen Finnegan, compared Ireland’s Boyne Valley to Scranton, Pa.

“In Scranton, there’s a river that runs through it called the Lackawanna River, and a mountain on either side and the valley," he said. Where his grandfather lived would have looked like the Boyne Valley 100 years earlier, he said.

“It’s just so great to always have an excuse to be back," Biden said.

Biden is known for reciting Irish sayings, poems, humor and tales of his ancestors with regularity in an appeal, above all, to the common man.

"I don't know why they hell my ancestors left here," Biden said to workers at a local deli in Dundalk, Ireland. "It's beautiful."

As he toured Carlingford Castle, he said: "Feels like I'm coming home."

Biden uses his Irish American identity to champion the hard-working American – the little guy fighting the odds who he believes deserves a chance even if lacking financial resources.

"Everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity," Biden said during remarks at The Windsor Bar in Dunbalk, later adding that "hope is what beats in the hearts of all people, particularly the Irish."

"I've often said the Irish are the only people in the world, in my view, who actually are nostalgic about the future."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

Contributing: Michael Collins

President Joe Biden, watched by Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins, rings the Bell of Peace in the grounds of the Irish President's official residence Áras an Uachtaráin on April 13, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden in Ireland: Gaffe about 'Black and Tans' makes waves in England