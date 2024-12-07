Ireland beat Bangladesh to win T20 series

Laura Delany scored 35 for Ireland and took two wickets with the ball [Getty Images]

Second T20 international, Sylhet Stadium

Ireland 134-5 (20 overs): Delany 35, Prendergast 32, Hunter 23; Nahida Akter 2-20

Bangladesh 87 all out (17.1 overs): Sharmin Akter 38, Shorna Akter 20; Prendergast 3-13, Kelly 2-10, Delany 2-16

Ireland win by 47 runs

Scorecard

Ireland beat Bangladesh by 47 runs in the second T20 international between the sides on Saturday to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Ireland made 134-5 off their 20 overs in Sylhet, Laura Delany top-scoring with 35 and Orla Prendergast adding 32.

Bangladesh were 87 all out after 17.1 overs in reply, with Prendergast completing a fine individual performance by claiming three wickets for 13.

The final match will take place on Monday at the same venue.

Prior to the T20 encounters, Ireland lost the ODI series between the teams 3-0.

Openers Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter put on 34 for the first Ireland wicket, with Lewis first to fall for 14 in the sixth over.

Hunter was out for 23 in the ninth but Prendergast's contribution off 25 balls and Delany's impressive knock helped the tourists to a healthy total.

Nahida Akter was the pick of the home bowlers with 2-20.

Wickets fell regularly during the Bangledash response, with only middle order batters Sharmin Akter (38) and Shorna Akter (20) putting up significant resistance.

The pair combined for a fifth-wicket partnership of 48 but by then their side's hopes of victory were already hanging by a thread.

The hosts' final three wickets fell within the space of four balls as Ireland triumphed with something to spare.

In addition to Prendergast's three-wicket haul, Arlene Kelly and Delany took two wickets apiece.