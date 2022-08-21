Ireland Baldwin shows off platinum blond buzz cut: 'I've always wanted to do this'

Ireland Baldwin is cutting off her fear of people’s opinions.

Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, unveiled her latest hair transformation – a platinum blond buzz cut – with a pair of selfies posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” Baldwin captioned the post.

In an Instagram Story, the model shared a photo of herself pre-haircut to commemorate her previously dyed red locks: "Bye red villain era … Will miss you."

Baldwin also opened up about her decision to shave her head, revealing that it was a much-needed change.

“My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling,” Baldwin wrote in her Instagram story. “It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

She added: "Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do."

Baldwin’s friends and family flooded the comments section with praise for her new look.

“This is my baby … Don’t tell her not to do something ……. because she will ……..,” Basinger wrote. “I’m a witness to that and have been for many years … Simply beautiful.”

“Dreamy,” Hilary Duff commented.

“So stun,” wrote “Queer Eye” hair expert Jonathan Van Ness.

Baldwin is not only shedding the layers of her hair, but also her personal life.

The 26-year-old appeared with Basinger on an episode of "Red Table Talk" in April to discuss the mental health issues they’ve both navigated, including anxiety, panic attacks and phobias.

Baldwin detailed her struggle with cardiophobia, a cardiac-related anxiety disorder, according to the National Library of Medicine. When Baldwin's heart beats faster because she's nervous or exercising, "I start panicking to the point where I'm convinced, no matter what anyone says, that I'm going to have a heart attack,” she shared, adding that she's made more than 20 visits to the hospital for the condition.

Story continues

“I've had the same paramedics come to my house a few times, and they're like, ‘Here we go again with the girl with the fake heart attack,’ " Baldwin said. "It's so crippling because everyone kind of looks at you like, ‘You're young and fit and healthy. You're fine. You're fine.’ … I want to, like, deck people in the face that tell me I'm fine, you know? Or to breathe.”

'A lot of learning I had to do': Ireland Baldwin talks healing from past abuse on 'Red Table Talk'

'I know my dad, you simply don't': Ireland Baldwin defends dad after 'Rust' shooting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ireland Baldwin gets blond buzz cut, feels 'more beautiful than ever'