Ireland Baldwin Shares Sweet Pics from Vacation with Daughter Holland — See the Photos!

The first-time mom took her daughter on a tropical getaway

Ireland Baldwin/ Instagram Ireland Baldwin, RAC, and Holland

Ireland Baldwin and daughter Holland are exploring the world together!

On Monday, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter, 28, posted a sweet snap of herself and her 6-month-old baby girl.

“My little 🪼,” Ireland captioned the Instagram photo of them sitting together on a tropical vacation. Holland was propped on her mom’s lap as the model gently rested her head on her child’s.

The mother-daughter duo were in a pool as the sunset in their background with palm trees adding to the ambiance.

A second post was shared on Tuesday, showing others who joined them for the trip. The group stood on a beach with lush green mountains in the distance. Ireland didn’t tag her location, but followers debated if the relaxing oasis was Kauai or Costa Rica.

In the carousel was a video of a waterfall, a man using a machete to cut a coconut, a sea lion lounging in the sand and Ireland's partner RAC (born André Allen Anjos) holding their infant.

Ireland and RAC welcomed their bundle of joy into the world in May. "Holland 🩷," the first-time mom wrote in a short, but sweet Instagram announcement. She shared the great news with a selfie of the three of them in the delivery room.

Ireland Baldwin/Instagram Ireland Baldwin

Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin gave her well-wishes at the time.

“All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!” Hilaria, 39, began in an Instagram post with a group photo of herself with the Pearl Harbor actor, 65, and their seven children.

She continued, “Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre 🫶🏼. We love you so very much!”

Prior to the newborn’s arrival, Ireland appeared as a guest on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January where she revealed to listeners how she came about choosing a name for her firstborn.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ireland Baldwin attends the Premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020

Since Holland’s birth, both parents have made sure to keep her out of the public eye when it comes to social media. However, Ireland does open up about her parenting journey.

For International Breastfeeding Day in August, the new mom discussed how she eventually grew to love it.

"To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed," she said in an Instagram post.

"I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there," she continued.

Ireland added that Holland “still gets formula/breast milk combo.”

"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs but I also love that she’s taking well to all of the options! Regardless of what you’re doing, just know, you’re doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn’t told you that lately. 🫶🏻."



