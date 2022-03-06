Ireland Baldwin Reveals Her Struggle with Drinking Coffee After Suffering from an Anxiety Attack

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin is once again getting candid about her mental health after suffering from an anxiety attack.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old model shared photos of herself sitting on the bathroom floor to Instagram as she tried to calm herself down.

"It's ✨anxiety attack time✨," she began her post. "This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack! I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor."

"I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can't cry or throw up anymore. Coffee is [a] major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety. If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn't your friend," Baldwin continued.

She then confessed to being "a silly goose" by drinking the beverage before encouraging her fans to open up if they have endured similar issues. "Writing this and being open with y'all about my struggles helps it pass. If coffee makes you s— your pants and makes you experience this, please share below," Baldwin wrote.

Her famous father Alec Baldwin responded to the note, commenting, "I love you." "Oh honey. No caffeine for us. You got this. Ice ur chest if you can. 🫂 ❤️," Brittany Furlan Lee added.

Ireland has always been open about her panic disorder. In 2015, she revealed she suffered from anxiety and has "relearned what it truly means and what it feels like to be truly present."

"There are so many moments I have taken for granted in this life due to my lack of presence," she wrote alongside a photo of a beach at sunset.

"I have overlooked countless blessings and opportunities to start fresh, and I have neglected, manipulated, and lied to the people I hold dear to my heart, but more importantly, to myself … For the longest time, I lost compassion towards almost everything I previously cared for and I was so lost in darkness, that I could hardly hold a real conversation with another human being long enough before I was due to have an anxiety attack and find my way out of it," Ireland noted.

Last month, Ireland shared she uses a blood pressure machine as a precaution to prevent her from having a heart attack.

"This is not an ad for a blood pressure machine. This is not an ad at all. I am posting this for whoever suffers with anxiety and anxiety disorders like I do," she explained an Instagram post featuring a snapshot of herself holding the device.

"I ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure because I live in a constant fear that I'm dying from a heart attack … also known as cardiophobia," Ireland wrote.

"The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26-year-old with an underlying heart condition that I don't have," she added.

As she concluded her post, Ireland offered advice to her followers, writing, "Hold on to your comfort item right. Don't let people make you feel guilty for having to take a walk or take some space or stay home because you're not feeling good. Surround yourself with people who understand or at least try to. And if you're feeling anxious right now … deep breaths. You're going to be ok. :)"