Ireland Baldwin Looks Back at Childhood as She Celebrates Daughter Holland's First Christmas: 'What a Privilege'

The new mom is cherishing the chance to start her own traditions

Ireland Baldwin/Instagram Ireland Baldwin, RAC and Holland (L), Holland's first Christmas (R)

Ireland Baldwin is celebrating a special milestone with her daughter.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old entrepreneur shared a photo of daughter Holland, 7 months, whom she shares with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38. In the caption, the new mom opens up about her shifting feelings on the holidays as a child of divorce who is now a parent herself.

"Christmas has always been a really tough holiday for me. It was yet another time of year where a court was deciding whether I was spending it with my mom or my dad," she admitted. "Both of my parents did a wonderful job of making holidays special for me but it was always the other parent who was spending it alone. So many really difficult emotions have always come up around this time, as they do for many people."

"I have a few really painful memories associated with Christmas. I chose to spend nearly every Christmas since I was 17 years old with a boyfriend’s family," she continued. "Of course, my boyfriends all have the most welcoming and loving families that always made me feel a part of their own."

On her daughter’s first Christmas, Baldwin cherished "my first opportunity to show her all the things I went looking for somewhere else."

"What a privilege it is to be able to celebrate today with friends, chosen family, good food, and a warm fire," she acknowledged.

"It is impossible to ignore all of the pain and suffering in our world and how I wish every child could be loved like my own. I hope everyone who celebrates is having a safe and cozy Christmas."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Ireland Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of Her Breastfeeding Daughter — and Dad Alec Baldwin Responds

Story continues

In September, the new mom shared intimate pictures of her breastfeeding her baby daughter Holland on Instagram. An image of her boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) carrying the baby followed, along with a picture of the newborn covered by a heart emoji.

"So many fall dumps to be dumped," she captioned the series of photos.

Ireland’s father, Alec Baldwin, shared a sweet comment on the post, writing “Love you."

In August, amid National Breastfeeding Month, Ireland opened up about her breastfeeding journey on social media.

"I think yesterday was international breastfeeding day? Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters. To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed," she shared in the caption of an Instagram post, where she holds her daughter, whose face is out of frame.

"I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there," she continued. "She was supplemented with formula and still gets formula/breast milk combo!"

"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs but I also love that she’s taking well to all of the options! Regardless of what you’re doing, just know, you’re doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn’t told you that lately. 🫶🏻."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.