Ireland 32-19 France: Garry Ringrose seals thrilling Six Nations victory as Les Blues have winning run ended

Ireland took a big step towards the Six Nations title and put down a marker ahead of the World Cup later this year as they battled to a thrilling 32-19 win over France in Dublin.

A clash between the two best teams in the world, according to the world rankings, was much-anticipated and it led up to that hype in a sensational first 40 minutes.

Ireland went over the tryline three times, the best of those coming through a stunning James Lowe finish out wide, but Damian Penaud’s try and the boot of Thomas Ramos kept France in touch at 22-16 down despite Uini Atonio’s yellow card.

The match was right in the balance heading into the final ten minutes, when Garry Ringrose went over in the corner to effectively put the match to bed as the celebrations began at the Aviva Stadium.

It ends France’s run of 14 straight wins, a streak that included last year’s Grand Slam, and puts Ireland in pole position for the title and to go unbeaten themselves, with matches against Italy, Scotland and England to come.

France made a strong start in Dublin and took the lead through Thomas Ramos’ boot, but Ireland hit back almost immediately. Keenan ran a brilliant line through the middle of the French defence and went over for the first try of what proved to be a remarkable half.

That finish was made to look relatively pedestrian by what followed. It was relatively scrappy in the French half as the ball bobbled around, though that stretched the Irish defence and Penaud, as ever, was there to start the move and then provide the finishing touch as he burst away.

The highlight of the opening 40 minutes came midway through the half, as Lowe produced a miraculous finish. The ball was flung wide to the winger, who launched himself into the air and somehow touched the ball down in the corner. A TMO review deemed Lowe’s foot to have just about stayed out of touch.

That was maybe harsh on France, but they got their own share of fortune when Atonio escaped with just a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Rob Herring, who was forced off after the blow to his head.

Porter went over from close range at the start of France’s ten minutes with 14 men, though Les Blues would have been delighted to make it to half-time only six points down.

It was a more low-key start to the second-half, as the tension levels rose with so much on the line. Ramos missed his first kick of the match, as the opening 20 minutes of the half passed without the scoreboard being troubled.

Ross Byrne, on to replace Jonny Sexton, added a simple three points to move Ireland more than a converted try clear, but Ramos quickly cut into that deficit as he knocked over a drop goal with his final kick of the match.

That kept France within range heading into the closing stages, until Caelan Doris threw a brilliant pass out wide and Ringrose did the rest, and that proved to be a mountain even this French side could not climb.