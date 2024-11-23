Irby scores only TD to give ETSU 16-9 win over VMI to end season

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Devontae Houston rushed for 104 yards Bryson Irby ran for a touchdown and Ewan Johnson kicked three field goals as East Tennessee State defeated VMI 16-9 on Saturday to end the regular season.

Irby's touchdown, a 1-yard plunge, came after the Keydets had a punting problem that gave the Buccaneers the ball on the 17-yard line. It took six plays for the only touchdown of the game in the second quarter.

Otherwise, both teams finished drives with field goals. Johnson's kicks came from 22, 20 and 40 yards, the last making it 16-3 early in the second half for the Buccaneers (7-5, 5-3 Southern Conference)

Caden Beck had a 39-yard field goal on the game's opening drive and then hit a pair from 48 yards to pull the Keydets (1-11, 1-7) within a touchdown. Their last two drives ended on downs, the first at the ETSU 18 and the last deep in their own territory when a punt pinned them at the 2 with 2:34 to play.

JoJo Crump ran for 126 yards for VMI.

