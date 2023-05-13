Irate Leafs fans litter ice after controversial no-goal call in Game 5 vs. Panthers

The Leafs found themselves on the wrong side of a controversial call in Game 5 against the Panthers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves on the wrong side of a controversial call in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

With Toronto’s season on the line, trailing 3-1 in the second-round series, Florida secured a 2-0 lead with goals from Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe in the first period. But Morgan Rielly answered the bell less than eight minutes into the second, trimming his club’s deficit to 2-1.

Rielly appeared to have found the back of the net again with a drive to the net on Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the final minutes of the middle frame, only to have it called back by the NHL’s video replay room.

The Maple Leafs defenceman lost possession for a brief moment while driving to the crease, and as Bobrovsky whiffed on a poke-checking attempt, Rielly regained the puck and tried to force it across the red line.

But as the puck travelled under Bobrovsky’s pad, referees lost sight and blew the play dead before it completely crossed the goal line. The puck went in after that point, however, confusing almost everyone at Scotiabank Arena.

No goal for Morgan Rielly as the play was deemed dead before the puck crossed the line#LeafsForever | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ff3JprwMar — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 13, 2023

Here's the overhead view of Morgan Rielly's disallowed goal#LeafsForever | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/8vio0pSfpF — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 13, 2023

The official call on the ice is… NO GOAL.



Thoughts?



(📸: TNT) pic.twitter.com/WejqbMa1Oy — BarDown (@BarDown) May 13, 2023

The NHL released the official ruling during the second intermission, stating the referee "deemed the play dead prior to the puck crossing the Florida line."

Fans in attendance took out their frustration by throwing debris on the ice and starting a profane chant.

Fans littering the ice with debris and rubbish after Morgan Rielly’s goal is disallowed. pic.twitter.com/dPAzCTjrz7 — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) May 13, 2023

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas also vehemently disagreed with the decision, getting very heated during the replay review.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was ANIMATED after the "No Goal" call 😳 pic.twitter.com/LeYhYoyv9I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 13, 2023

The Maple Leafs are looking to join the 2014 Los Angeles Kings and 2010 Philadelphia Flyers as the third team since 2000 to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs.