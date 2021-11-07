Iraq's prime minister survives assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al- SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint from everyone" on Sunday after surviving an assassination attempt at his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, The Associated Press and CNN report.

Iraqi officials said at least two explosive-laden drones were used in the attack, which wounded seven of the prime minister's security guards. Al-Kadhimi was not badly harmed. He later appeared on TV, speaking calmly, and chaired a security meeting. His left hand appeared to be wrapped in a bandage.

"Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don't build homelands and don't build a future," he said.

The assassination attempt came as tensions escalated following Iran-backed militias' refusal to accept the results of parliamentary elections last month. The State Department condemned what it called an "apparent act of terrorism." Read more at The Associated Press and CNN.

