Iraq vs England live stream: How can I watch U20 World Cup game live for FREE on TV in UK today?

Ian Foster’s team are chasing a perfect record in the groups (REUTERS)

England can continue their perfect record at the Under-20 World Cup in their final group game against Iraq today.

Two wins from two have booked the Young Lions a spot in the last-16 after Tunisia were beaten in their opener and Uruguay were dispatched in a 3-2 thriller.

Iraq are yet to score in Group E, which could encourage Ian Foster to make changes to his line-up to give other youngsters chances in Argentina.

A point will at least guarantee England top the group, setting them up for a knockout tie with the runners-up of Nigeria, Italy and Brazil’s group.

England won their only ever U20 World Cup title in 2017, a feat which the likes of Alex Scott and Dane Scarlett are looking increasingly confident of matching.

Where to watch Iraq vs England

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for free on the FIFA+ streaming service with coverage starting at 7pm BST.