Iraq-Turkey pipeline shutdown on Turkish government orders

March 27 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Pipeline Company has shut the Iraq-Turkey pipeline at the request of the Turkish government, oil companies in the regions said on Monday.

The news comes after comes after Iraq on Saturday halted crude exports from its northern region after the country won an arbitration case in which it said that Turkey violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil to Ceyhan.

Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Genel Energy Plc said it expects the shutdown to be temporary and that it continues to produce oil into storage facilities.

Meanwhile Norway's Middle East-focused oil firm DNO said the KRG instructed it to temporarily halt oil deliveries to the pipeline for export. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)