In Iraq, relics wither away as years of conflict, negligence and climate change make maintenance difficult

Agence France-Presse
·4 min read

One of the world's oldest churches is crumbling deep in Iraq's desert, another victim of years of conflict, government negligence and climate change in a country with a rich heritage.

After Pope Francis made a historic visit to Iraq in March, many Iraqis hoped that busloads of tourists would flock to Al Aqiser church southwest of the capital Baghdad.

But in a country that has been battered by consecutive conflicts and economic crises, the church " like Iraq's numerous Christian, Islamic and Mesopotamian relics " has been left to weather away.

All that remains of Al Aqiser, which has stood in Ain Tamr for more than 1,500 years, are crumbling brick and red earthen walls.

Archaeologist Zahd Muhammad blamed this on "climate conditions, the fact that under Saddam Hussein the area was transformed into a military firing range and the lack of regular conservation".

Ain Tamr mayor Raed Fadhel said upkeep is a question of budget.

"Such maintenance requires an enormous amount of money, but we only get meagre funds" from the federal government, he said.

Some 60 kilometres (38 miles) further east, Shiite shrines in Karbala attract millions of pilgrims each year.

But these potential visitors fail to stop by Iraq's numerous ancient churches, its Mesopotamian cities and the fabled "ziggurat" pyramid-like structures of Babylon, a UNESCO World Heritage site, residents and officials say.

Missed opportunities

Abdullah al-Jlihawi, who lives in Diwaniya province bordering Karbala, told AFP he believes that "foreigners care more about our heritage than we do".

"Until the 1980s, an American university led excavations here, there were plenty of job opportunities," he said.

"Our parents and grandparents worked on those sites, but all that stopped in the 1990s" with the international embargo against Saddam's regime.

Diwaniya's governor, Zuhair al-Shaalan, boasts of the province's more than 2,000 historic sites and sees in each a potential economic windfall.

But almost 20 years since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam's dictatorship, promising democracy and prosperity, Iraqis are still waiting to for an economic upturn.

Diwaniya is home to Nippur, the ancient Sumerian city and jewel of Iraq's glorious Mesopotamian past with its temples, libraries and palaces.

Seven thousand years ago Nippur, now in southern Iraq, was one of the main religious centres of the Akkadians and later the Babylonians.

Much of that site was looted after Saddam's fall from power by armed bandits and many others destroyed by jihadists who seized swathes of Iraq in 2014 until their defeat three years later.

"Investing in these sites would create jobs in our province, which is poor and has few investment opportunities," Shaalan said.

But there is another problem beyond renovation and preservation, Jlihawi said. If they came, "where would the tourists go?" he asked.

"There's nothing for them " the roads haven't been paved since the 1980s, the electricity poles are from the 1970s," in a country with chronic shortages of electricity and water.

Energy-rich Iraq suffered due to a decline in world oil prices and has been struggling with rising prices, high unemployment and poverty, which doubled last year to 40 percent amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Returned to dust

Historical sites in the central province of Kirkuk are also in a sad state of disrepair and "neither authorities nor private organisations are doing anything for heritage", said resident Muhammad Taha.

He pointed to the 3,000-year-old citadel and the "qishla", an Ottoman-era garrison, where chunks of mosaics have crumbled while sections of wall threaten to crash down.

Like Nippur, the citadel's deterioration could mean it might not be promoted from UNESCO's Tentative List of heritage sites to the coveted World Heritage List.

Local authorities said frequent heavy rains that batter the mountainous region are to blame.

Iraq is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to the United Nations.

Galloping desertification in a country where desert already covers 50 percent of the territory is threatening human and animal life, and has sounded death knells for Mesopotamian sites as well as recent constructions.

Abdullah al-Jlihawi from Diwaniya recalled that between the 1960s and the 1980s archeological ruins "were protected by the green belt".

But trees that had blocked the wind were burned, blasted apart by shelling during successive Iraqi wars or felled to make way for new towns.

Scorching summer temperatures above 50 degrees (122 Fahrenheit), dust storms and heavy winter rains have also dealt blows to Iraqi heritage.

And many fear that sites built with bricks made thousands of years ago by Mesopotamian labourers will one day soon turn back into dust.

Also See: Sea Fever to The Beach House, how Lovecraftian horrors are being updated to reflect urgency of climate change perils

Germany could lose glaciers sooner than expected, as early as in the next decade: Report

Tax polluters heavily, distribute among the poor to alleviate poverty, says study

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs beat Canadiens to clinch North Division crown

    The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Connor McDavid notches point No. 100 in just 53rd game

    Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

  • Canelo-Saunders full results: Canelo Alvarez TKOs Billy Joe Saunders

    Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

  • Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

    Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.

  • Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Bair saves man from Idaho train crash

    Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.

  • Bryson flew home after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Yuta Watanabe on Asian Heritage Month, focus in remaining games

    Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.

  • Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

    Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 'I think I broke his face': A powerful Canelo Alvarez keeps adding to his game

    As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.

  • Kessel's OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Saturday night. Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season. Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, who won just five of their final 17 regular season games to miss the post-season. Adin Hill made 44 saves. Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 13 of 16 games heading into their regular season finale. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss. Dvorak scored twice in the first period, converting during 4-on-4 play and on the power play but the Sharks answered both times with goals from Balcers and Labanc. Meier gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second with a strong power move to the net, but Jenik tied it with a bad angle shot later in the period. Jenik has scored twice in two games since being called up to the NHL, joining Christian Fischer as the only players in franchise history to score in each of their first two career games. KESSEL'S MILESTONE Kessel became the fifth player to reach 900 consecutive games one night after reaching the 900-point mark with his ninth goal of the season against San Jose. San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 909th consecutive game, making this the first time two players with a streak of at least 900 games played each other. Doug Jarvis holds the NHL record at 964 consecutive games played. Keith Yandle is the active leader at 921 games. Kessel joins Leon Draisaitl (this season against Ottawa) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06 against Anaheim) as the only players with at least 10 goals vs. one team in a season since the start of the 1993-94 season. He finished the season with 10 goals and three assists against the Sharks. SEASON DEBUT Defenceman Aaron Ness played his first game at any level this season for Arizona. The 30-year-old spent the season on the taxi squad, waiting for an opportunity to play. It came in the final game and coach Rich Tocchet made him an alternate captain. UP NEXT Coyotes: Head into the off-season after missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Sharks: Host Vegas in season finale on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win

    LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

    Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.