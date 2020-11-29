Iraq halts operations at small oil refinery after rocket attack

TIKRIT, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq has shut down operations at a small refinery in the north after two rockets hit a fuel storage tank and caused a fire earlier on Sunday, two refinery officials said.

Officials said halting operations at the Siniya refinery, which has a 30,000 barrel-per-day refining capacity, came after fire spread to a nearby pipeline network.

