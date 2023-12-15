Iraola on injuries, form and facing Luton

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Luton Town at Vitality Stadium.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Bournemouth have no new injury worries, with Max Aarons and Alex Scott still unavailable: "I think the squad will be pretty similar as what we had last week - we haven't had any new issues. Darren Randolph is already training with the group, which is good news. Junior [Traore] is still [ill], and Alex [Scott] and Max [Aarons] are doing some things outside with the group, but I think the squad will be pretty similar to the past weeks."

Iraola is pleased with the way his team are playing, but says Luton will provide a test for them: "Last performances, last results, I think they are always very good confidence-wise. But we still need more wins, need more points. We want to keep it going and keep this good form as long as we can. Tomorrow, we have a different game from the other one, away at Manchester United, but it is also going to be very tough."

The Bournemouth boss sees the match against the Hatters as a chance to continue their form and make further progress up the Premier League table: "For us, it is a huge game because we know Luton is the first team in the relegation spots and for us to win against them is important [in the league] and also to try to keep this form going and take as many points as we can."