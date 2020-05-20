Iran's navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after U.S. warning

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's navy will continue its "regular missions" in the Gulf, an Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Navy issued a warning to mariners there to stay away from U.S. warships.

"The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past," the unnamed military official said.





(Writing by Parisa Hafezi)