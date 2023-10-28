Iranian girl dies after being ‘beaten by morality police’ for not wearing hijab

Armita Geravand went into a coma on Oct 1 after suffering brain damage - Twitter

An Iranian girl, 16, has died after she was allegedly beaten by morality police for not wearing a hijab.

The death of Armita Geravand comes after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked.

“Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago,” the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Geravand had been pronounced brain dead after she fell into a coma on Oct 1.

Activists have alleged Geravand was attacked because she was not wearing a hijab.

They also demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations’ fact-finding mission on Iran, citing the theocracy’s use of pressure on victims’ families and state TV’s history of airing hundreds of coerced confessions.

The IRNA report did not touch on any of the controversy surrounding Geravand’s injury.