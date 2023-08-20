Iranian estate agent arrested for transferring couple’s flat to dog

Dogs have long been shunned by Iran’s Islamic regime, but have become popular house pets for the upper and middle classes - Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto

An Iranian estate agent has been arrested and had his business shuttered after brokering a deal in which a couple signed over the deeds of their house to their dog.

A video of the transaction was circulated widely, causing anger among conservatives who see canine pets as a symbol of Western decadence.

In the footage, the couple sign a documents and the animal, named Chester, places its paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman before the contract is stamped. The owners of the white, small-breed dog said they wanted to pass their apartment on to their dog because they did not have any heirs.

On Sunday, it emerged that Iranian police had arrested the head of the estate agent and shuttered his business. They did not disclose his name.

Reza Tabar, the deputy prosecutor general, was quoted in the judiciary’s Mizan Online website as saying that the sale of the apartment to the dog aimed to “normalise the violation of society’s moral values” and had “no legal basis”.

Dogs have long been shunned by Iran’s Islamic regime, but have become popular house pets for the upper and middle classes. The regime sees that as a symbol of decadent Western influence.

Hardliners in the government have been pushing for laws that would ban people from walking dogs in public or even owning them in the first place.

Dogs being seen in public can spark fury among those who support the Islamic regime, particularly given that there is already a ban on walking them in public parks.

Last summer, there was a wave of arrests against dog owners and seizure of their pets across Tehran, the capital, as the government considered a bill that would severely restrict pet ownership.

Before the 1979 Islamic revolution, dogs were a beloved and common sight across the country. The royal family had kept pets and the country was among the first in the region to have animal welfare laws, but now dog food has to be smuggled into the country.