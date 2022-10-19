Iranian climber who competed without hijab greeted by cheering crowds in Tehran

Verity Bowman
·3 min read
Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi speaks to journalists in Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran - IRNA via AP
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome from cheering crowds as she arrived in Tehran from South Korea, where she competed without her hijab.

Supporters congregated at Imam Khomeini international airport on Wednesday, chanting 33-year-old Rekabi’s name. Many women present were not wearing headscarves.

The athlete's phone and passport were reportedly confiscated after she defied strict rules requiring Iranian women to cover up, even while representing the country in international competitions.

Rekabi was filmed by state TV television cameras walking into one of the airport’s terminals, wearing a black baseball cap and a black hoodie covering her hair.

Rekabi’s apparent defiance of Iran’s modesty rules while competing on Sunday came as protests over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini entered a fifth week.

Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing and her death has seen women removing their mandatory hijabs in public.

The demonstrations represent the most-serious challenge to Iran’s theocracy since the mass protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election.

Rekabi’s friends and supporters have raised concerns over her safety.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to say that she was called to compete “unexpectedly” which “unintentionally” created an issue with her hair covering.

“Due to bad timing and unexpectedly being called to climb the wall, I inadvertently created a problem with my head covering,” she wrote.

“Apologising for the worries that I caused… currently, according to the pre-determined schedule I am returning to Iran with the team.”

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competing during the women's Boulder &amp; Lead finals of the IFSC Asian Championships in Seoul - RHEA KANG/IFSC/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competing during the women's Boulder & Lead finals of the IFSC Asian Championships in Seoul - RHEA KANG/IFSC/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

She received flowers from an onlooker and then repeated what had been posted on Instagram - that she had “accidentally” competed without her hijab.

“Regarding this topic, as I already explained on my social media stories – it totally happened accidentally,” she told state media IRNA.

“I was unexpectedly called upon and I attended the competition. I somehow got busy with the equipment, and it made me negligent to the hijab.”

She added: “I came back to Iran with peace of mind although I had a lot of tension and stress. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened.”

Rekabi then climbed into a van and was driven away through the cheering crowd.

Rekabi left Seoul on Tuesday morning.

The crowds at Theran airport
Iran’s embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” regarding Rekabi’s departure, posting an old photo of Rekabi wearing her head covering.

Iranian women competing abroad under the Iranian flag always wear the hijab.

In an interview before Rekabi returned to her home country, her brother said that she would “always play wearing the national team’s uniform”.

“My sister had a hijab but was wearing a headband and unfortunately some people [took advantage] of this issue,” Davoud Rekabi told state-aligned Tasmin news agency.

“My sister is a child of Iran, and she will always play wearing the national team’s uniform. Elnaz belongs to this land, and she will always play for this country,” he continued.

Human rights groups estimate that more than 200 people have been killed in the recent protests and the violent crackdown that followed. Iran has not published a death toll in weeks.

Demonstrations have been seen in over 100 cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Thousands are believed to have been arrested.

