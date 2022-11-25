When is Iran vs USA? World Cup 2022 kick-off time, location and how to watch

Iran vs USA, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV

Iran will meet with the USA in their final Group B match in Qatar. Gregg Berhalter's team are the favourites to come out on top with talisman Christian Pulisic, nicknamed Captain America by fans, at the helm.

So far in Group B, Iran lost 6-2 to England, and the USA drew 1-1 with Wales after letting their one-goal advantage slip.

Here is what you can expect from the Iran vs USA battle - and how to watch all the action on the day.

When is the Iran vs USA match?

The match between Iran and the USA is set to take place at 7pm UK time (10pm in Qatar, 2pm ET, 1pm CT and 11am PT) on Tuesday, November 29. As it is the final match in the group stage, it will be played at the same time as the England vs Wales clash.

Where will it take place?

The game will be played in the Al Thumama Stadium, not far from Doha. The 44,400-capacity ground, which previously staged matches in the 2021 Arab Cup, will be hosting eight matches during the World Cup in total, including a quarter-final.

The stadium itself is a striking architectural achievement, with its circular outline designed to reflect the gahfiya – the traditional woven cap worn by men and boys across the Arab world.

What TV channel is it on?

The match between Iran and the USA will be shown live on the BBC. Football fans will also be able to stream it and catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Those in America can tune into the action on FOX TV.

Head-to-head record

The two sides have only ever met once before in a World Cup clash. At the tournament in France in 1998, Iran came out on top after securing a 2-1 victory.

In 2002, during an international friendly, the sides drew 1-1.

How do both teams play?

Throughout this year's World Cup competition, football fans in Iran have expected their team to revert back to cautious type with manager Carlos Queiroz usually favouring a 4-2-3-1 formation to put emphasis on defensive solidity.

Similarly, the USA often lines up with two defensive midfielders. This gives the team an added benefit in that it allows star man Pulisic a free role with dispensation to go out wide or find pockets of space inside as he sees fit.

How are Iran performing?

Iran were considered the weakest team in Group B coming into the tournament, although the margin of a 6-2 opening defeat to England did come as a surprise to many.

Their team also made headlines against England after Iran's players refused to sing the national anthem before their match.

The decision came as a way of taking a stand against the oppressive regime in Tehran despite the risk of personal reprisals.

Depending on their result in their second game against Wales, Iran's World Cup fate might already have been sealed.

Latest odds

Iran to win 15/4

Draw 13/5

USA to win 3/4

This article is kept updated with the latest information.