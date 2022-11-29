Iran vs USA LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Iran vs USA - LIVE!

The USA know they must beat Iran tonight if they are to reach the last-16 of the World Cup. Draws against Wales and England have left Gregg Berhalter and his side in control of their own fate, but they have to now find their first win of the tournament to reach the knockout stages.

As for Iran, a hammering against England in their first match got their World Cup off to a miserable start, but they were much-improved to beat Wales and it leaves them second in Group B heading into the final set of matches. A draw would see them through to the last-16 as long as Wales do not beat England.

Tensions have been high ahead of the match, with Iranian state media caling for their opponents to be removed from the tournament after a version of their national flag without the Islamic Republic’s symbol was posted by US Soccer in a display of support to demonstrators in Iran. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Iran vs USA latest news

Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Al Thumama Stadium

How to watch: BBC Two

USA XI: Sargent starts

Iran XI: Azmoun and Taremi together

Score prediction: A World Cup classic?

Iran - United States

Two attacking teams

18:00 , Dominic Booth

Watch out for Azmoun and Taremi up front for Iran; they were fantastic against Wales and prompted a huge improvement in the performance from the one we saw against England.

USA have recalled Josh Sargent to the starting XI after he was on the bench against England. Their lineup is a touch more attacking, so everything is set up for a thriller at Al Thumama Stadium.

(Getty Images)

Iran lineup

17:52 , Dominic Booth

Iran XI: Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Pouraliganji. Rezaeian; Hajsafi, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Gholizadeh; Azmoun, Taremi.

USA lineup confirmed

17:50 , Dominic Booth

USA XI: Turner; Dest, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Robinson; Adams (C), Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Sargent.

17:43 , Dominic Booth

Story continues

Team news is just around the corner. Do USA put some of their wildcard sub picks into the starting lineup, in search of the goals they need? We’ll find out...

I’d be shocked if it’s not Sargent at the 9 today. He fits the mold of how this game will play out. The bigger question I think is Aaronson & Reyna….do they both start or do you save them for halftime subs?! #USMNT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) November 29, 2022

The permutations

17:36 , Dominic Booth

All eyes will be on England versus Wales for obvious reasons tonight – and you can follow Standard Sport’s live updates from that match here – but this game is arguably the more intriguing. Wales are virtually out and England are virtually through. Iran and USA, however, both have genuine and tangible designs on a last 16 spot.

A draw should be enough for Carlos Queiroz’s side, while the USMNT have a straightforward task – they need to win. Anything else will spell an early flight home. It should be a really interesting night.

(Getty Images)

Previous meetings

17:25 , Alex Young

Tonight is just the third time these two nations have met on a football field, and the first since late in 2000.

The first is the most high-profile as Iran knocked USA out of the 1998 World Cup to spark, as you can imagine, wild scenes back home.

Hamid Estili and Mehdi Mahdavikia scored both goals for Iran, before a late consolation from Brian McBride.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Betting odds

17:12 , Alex Young

The USA are favoured tonight to record their first ever win over Iran, after two previous meetings.

Iran: 3/1

Draw: 12/5

USA: 19/20

(Odds via Betfair)

Score prediction

17:02 , Alex Young

A confidence-boosting point against England will help elevate the US, who are the favourites despite Iran’s stirring performance against Wales.

This one could be a true World Cup classic.

USA to win, 2-1.

USA team news: Reyna in contention

16:53 , Alex Young

Gio Reyna could finally be unleashed for the USA, which may see Christian Pulisic move into the centre of the attack after quiet performances from Josh Sargeant and Haji Wright.

(REUTERS)

Iran team news: Jahanbakhsh suspended

16:43 , Alex Young

Star forward Sardar Azmoun is a fitness worry for the Iranians while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is suspended after two bookings.

First-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand could return from the concussion he suffered in the opening minutes against England.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch

16:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Welcome

16:32 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup group game between Iran and USA.

A politically charged match - and the first meeting between the pair in almost 23 years - which has already seen tensions in the pre-match build-up.

Regarding more immediate footballing matters, both teams can still qualify for the knockout stages and both can top the top, depending on how England get along against Wales.

Kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium is at 7pm. Stick with us.